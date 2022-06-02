Judge dismisses wrongful death lawsuit against Oxford, police chief

Jun. 2—OXFORD — A federal judge has thrown out a wrongful death lawsuit that blamed the city of Oxford and Police Chief Jeff McCutchen for a former policeman shooting and killing his mistress.

The action came less than a week after the same judge awarded the dead woman's four children more than $2 million in damages from former officer Matthew Kinne.

Senior U.S. District Court Judge Glen Davidson said the plaintiffs "failed to present sufficient facts to support a plausible claim" in their lawsuit against the city and police chief. He further said that since McCutchen was not chief at the time, he should have never been named individually as a defendant.

In the opinion, the judge dismissed the claims against McCutchen with prejudice, meaning they can not be brought back up. He also dismissed most of the claims against the city with prejudice. One claim alleging inadequacies in the city's hiring of Kinne was dismissed without prejudice, meaning that allegation can be refiled at a later date.

The civil suit was filed in August 2021, less than a month after Kinne pleaded guilty to capital murder in the death of Dominique Clayton, 32. Kinne was sentenced to life.

Clayton's sister, Shylaun Clayton was listed as the plaintiff in the lawsuit that claimed that Kinne was in uniform, driving a marked Oxford Police Department vehicle and acting under the color of law when he entered Dominique Clayton's house in May 2019 and shot her while she slept.

One of the principle arguments of the lawsuit claimed Kinne's first wife died under mysterious circumstances, and although her death was ruled a suicide, Kinne was a suspect and was forced to resign from the Olive Branch Police Department. The complaint, authored by Grenada-based attorney Carlos Moore, further argued that Oxford officials knew about Kinne's past and hired him anyway.

When attorneys for Oxford disproved that theory, showing that Kinne's first wife was in fact alive and well, the plaintiffs argued that there must have been another unspecified woman whose death Kinne was tied to.

Story continues

Since that argument "has been established as categorically untrue," Davidson said the motion to dismiss was warranted.

The same lawsuit also named Kinne, who was arrested days after Clayton's death and has been incarcerated ever since, as a defendant. When he failed to respond to the civil lawsuit from his prison cell, Judge Davidson issued a default ruling against him.

In a five-page affidavit, Shyjuan Clayton detailed the suffering the children have suffered since their mother's death three years ago and asked the judge to award the children, ages 11-17, more than $10 million. The money was for not only their pain and suffering, but also to cover the costs of therapy.

On May 26, the judge ordered Kinne to pay $1.2 million in compensatory damages and another $1 million in punitive damages. While Kinne is in prison and has no source of income, Moore still feels his clients will get their money if they can prove he was on-duty and working as an officer at the time.

"Hope springs eternal," Moore said. "The million-dollar question is whether his actions were within the scope of his employment. If we can show that, then the city (of Oxford) will need to indemnify (and pay Kinne's damages). We will be looking at all aspects of the law."

william.moore@djournal.com