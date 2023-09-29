Judge dismisses wrongful death suit in 2022 Orofino case (WITH VIDEO)

Sep. 29—A federal judge dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit against Clearwater County on Wednesday in connection with the Jan. 31, 2022, shooting death of Michael J. Trappett, of Orofino.

In granting the county's request for summary judgment, Chief U.S. District Court Judge David C. Nye, of Boise, said the plaintiffs — Trappett's family — failed to respond to the county's allegations. Nye said many of the Trappetts' claims suffer from legal deficiencies and are not backed up by evidence.

The Trappetts filed their original complaint in May 2022, alleging excessive force in Michael Trappett's death.

On the night of the incident, Michael Trappett's mother called the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office to report that her son was intoxicated and aggressive. Jackie Trappett said her son had a large butcher knife in his possession.

Two county deputies and an Orofino police officer arrived on the scene and began looking for Michael Trappett. As the two county officers were looking around the house, Trappett showed up, carrying the knife.

"Both deputies then instructed Trappett to stop advancing and to drop the knife," Nye wrote in his summary.

"Trappett refused, and instead shouted several obscenities and made rude gestures towards the deputies before eventually shouting 'shoot me,' and 'just f**king shoot me.' (Deputy Randall) Carruth stated they did not want to shoot Trappett; they just wanted to talk and figure out what was going on.

"Trappett then turned and started to walk around the corner of the residence toward the side door. The deputies followed, asking Trappett to stop. He did not. As (Deputy Brittany) Brokop came around the corner of the house,

Trappett — who was 8 to 10 feet away from her — turned and raised the knife to an overhead stabbing position. He then advanced toward Brokop.

"Both deputies opened fire, killing Trappett," Nye wrote.

Nye said that "the facts show that (the deputies) tried to help Trappett initially but, once he presented a danger, they had to respond as they would with any person.

Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.

Video online

To see police body camera footage of the incident in which Michael Trappett died, go to this story at lmtribune.com. Warning: The video contains graphic content.