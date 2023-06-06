Doctors in deadly Davis knife rampage case to get first look at medical records, rules judge

Doctors determining Carlos Reales Dominguez’s mental fitness will get the first look at his medical records before prosecutors, the judge in the deadly Davis stabbing spree case said Tuesday.

Yolo Superior Court Judge Samuel McAdam stopped short of granting defense motions to block Yolo County prosecutors from receiving Reales Dominguez’s medical and mental health records at a Tuesday evidence hearing in Woodland.

Reales Dominguez stands accused in the knife murders of two Davis men and attempted murder in the critical wounding of a third woman.

With a competency hearing in two weeks to determine whether the 21-year-old former UC Davis student is mentally fit to stand trial, McAdam said he would wait to hear from doctors at the June 20 hearing.

Reales Dominguez was a third-year student studying biological sciences before his April 25 expulsion for academic reasons.

Days later came the April 27 knife attack that killed David Henry Breaux, 50, in the city’s Central Park.

Karim Aboj Najm, 20, the UC Davis student and son of a university professor killed April 29 as he walked through Davis’ Sycamore Park. Najm was the second victim of the weeklong rampage that terrified Davis.

Kimberly Guillory was stabbed and critically wounded just before midnight May 1 as she slept inside her tent home near Second and L streets but survived her attack.

McAdam in May suspended criminal proceedings against Reales Dominguez after his attorney, Yolo County Deputy Public Defender Daniel Hutchinson, doubted whether his client could proceed with his defense.

“It’s highly unlikely these medical records won’t be produced at some point,” McAdam said from the bench on Tuesday. “I’d like to see the doctors’ reports first. I think the prosecution can wait.”

Prosecuting attorney Matt DeMora will receive incident reports from Davis Fire Department officials and emergency crews who responded to the three attacks, McAdam ruled.

Carlos Reales Dominguez, who is charged with fatally stabbing two men in Davis and wounding a third victim, appears before Yolo Superior Court Judge Samuel McAdam for a hearing on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Reales Dominguez appeared again beside counsel Hutchinson in what has become customary uniform: a near-body-length green safety suit to protect him from harming himself and shackles about the waist and wrists, as two Yolo County Sheriff’s bailiffs stood close watch on either side.

Reales Dominguez in May asked that Hutchinson be removed as counsel, telling McAdam that he wanted to represent himself. He sat silent on Tuesday.

In the gallery, rows were empty but for Najm’s family.

Najm’s father, Majdi Abou-Najm, wearing a T-shirt printed with a photo of his son under a black blazer, said after the brief morning hearing that family members planned to attend the hearing throughout the judicial journey. Their mission: “To talk about the beautiful soul who was taken away from us.”