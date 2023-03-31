Judge: Dominion defamation case against Fox will go to trial

42
RANDALL CHASE
·2 min read

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A voting machine company’s defamation case against Fox News over its airing of false allegations about the 2020 presidential election will go to trial after a Delaware judge on Friday ruled that a jury must decide whether the network aired the claims with actual malice, the standard for proving libel against public figures.

Superior Court Judge Eric Davis ruled that neither Fox nor Dominion Voting Systems had presented a convincing argument to prevail on whether Fox acted with malice without the case going to trial. But he also ruled that the statements Dominion had challenged constitute defamation “per se” under New York law. That means Dominion did not have to prove damages to establish liability by Fox.

“The evidence developed in this civil proceeding demonstrates that (it) is CRYSTAL clear that none of the statements relating to Dominion about the 2020 election are true,” Davis wrote in his summary judgment ruling.

The decision paves the way for a trial start in mid-April.

Dominion is suing the network for $1.6 billion, claiming Fox defamed it by repeatedly airing false allegations by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the weeks after the 2020 election claiming the company’s machines and its accompanying software had switched votes to Democrat Joe Biden. The network aired the claims even though internal communications show that many of its executives and hosts didn't believe them.

The company sued Fox News and its parent, Fox Corp. Fox has said it was simply covering newsworthy allegations made by a sitting president claiming his reelection had been stolen from him. In his ruling, Davis said Fox could not escape potential liability by claiming privileges for neutral reporting or opinion.

“FNN’s failure to reveal extensive contradicting evidence from the public sphere and Dominion itself indicates that its reporting was not disinterested.” the judge wrote.

In a statement issued after the ruling, Dominion said it was gratified that the court had rejected Fox's arguments and found “as a matter of law that their statements about Dominion are false. We look forward to going to trial.”

Fox emphasized that the case is about the media's First Amendment protections in covering the news.

“Fox will continue to fiercely advocate for the rights of free speech and a free press as we move into the next phase of these proceedings,” the network said in a statement.

The coverage fed an ecosystem of misinformation surrounding Trump’s loss in 2020 that has persisted ever since.

___

Associated Press writers David Bauder and Jennifer Peltz in New York contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Delaware jury to decide if Fox is liable for defaming Dominion -judge

    WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) -A jury will decide whether Fox Corp defamed Dominion Voting Systems with false vote-rigging claims aired by Fox News after the 2020 U.S. election, a Delaware judge ruled on Friday, dealing a setback to the media company, which had sought to avoid a trial in the $1.6 billion lawsuit. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis denied motions from Fox and partially granted Dominion motions to resolve the issue of defamation liability in each side's favor - summary judgment - ahead of the scheduled April 17 trial date. The ruling puts the high-profile case in the hands of a jury.

  • Newly Released Emails Show How Fox News Ignored Its Own Fact Checkers

    Dominion Voting Systems reveals internal communications to bolster claims in its defamation lawsuit.

  • ‘No Discipline’: Bill Barr Rips FBI for Caving to ‘Woke Mob’

    Bill Barr spoke about the politicization of the DOJ and the FBI during a conversation with Andrew McCarthy at the National Review Institute Ideas Summit on Friday.

  • UN body mulls deep sea mining amid demand for minerals

    Pressure is mounting on an obscure U.N. body based in Jamaica to hit pause on plans to potentially open the world’s deep seas to mining as companies push for permission to extract metals from seabeds in international waters. The International Seabed Authority on Friday closed two weeks’ worth of negotiations without approving rules and regulations to oversee deep sea mining amid growing calls to pause, ban or place a moratorium on the quest to extract minerals from the Earth’s watery depths that are used in green technology like electric car batteries. While the first exploration licenses for deep sea mining were issued in 2001, the authority has yet to receive an application for actual mining.

  • Gasps Heard During Fox News’ Announcement of Donald Trump’s Indictment in Stormy Daniels Case

    The news of Donald Trump’s indictment has come as a shock to many — including someone in the studio at Fox News. A surprise alert came during the telecast of Fox News Live on Thursday: “We have just gotten word,” said anchor Sandra Smith. “Former president Donald Trump has been indicted by a grand jury […]

  • El Paso’s Climate Charter has no regard for hard-working Texans: Dawn Buckingham

    Now is not the time to impose unfounded, untested climate proposals which appease only a vocal minority.

  • Kevin McCarthy Calls For ‘Severe Conversation’ On School Shootings

    The House speaker avoided saying whether he’d support gun control measures.

  • Trump Says Whatever He Wants, But a Judge Can Tell Him to Stop

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump went on a social media tear leading up to his indictment this week, attacking the hush money probe he’s charged in and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, warning of “death & destruction” and issuing a call to action: “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredHow King Charles Got Thrown Into Disney’s Fight With Florida Governor DeSan

  • Former GOP AG Arlene Violet 'seriously considering' run for Congress — as an independent

    Former Attorney General Arlene "seriously considering" run for Congress as independent

  • Oklahoma state rep says state superintendent shared ‘pretty graphic material’ with lawmakers

    An Oklahoma state representative said the state’s superintendent shared pornographic materials with state lawmakers on Thursday, claiming the content was found in Oklahoma schools. State Rep. Mark McBride (R), one of several lawmakers who received the email from Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters, told The Hill that it included “pretty graphic material.” “If that’s going on…

  • Donald Trump’s indictment threatens to tear up a polarised America again

    There are moments in history when great countries begin their decline and fall, losing the respect of allies and foes around the globe.

  • House GOP approves broad bill to 'unleash' American energy

    House Republicans on Thursday approved a sprawling energy package that seeks to undo virtually all of President Joe Biden's agenda to address climate change. Four Democrats joined with all but one Republican to support the bill. Biden has threatened to veto the bill, saying it would replace “pro-consumer policies” adopted in the landmark climate law approved last year “with a thinly veiled license to pollute.'' The bill would roll back Democratic investments in clean energy and ”pad oil and gas company profits,'' the White House said.

  • Prosecuting a president is divisive and sometimes destabilizing – here's why many countries do it anyway

    Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, second from right, ran the investigation that led to former President Donald Trump's indictment. AP Photo/Yuki IwamuraA Manhattan grand jury on March 30, 2023, indicted former President Donald Trump on charges likely related to the cover-up of his relationship with a porn star. He’s the first U.S. president or former president to be criminally charged. Trump is also under investigation in other cases. These include the Aug. 8, 2022, seizure of documents f

  • Senior Republicans rally behind Trump after criminal indictment

    (Reuters) -Senior Republicans in Congress rallied behind former President Donald Trump after he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury investigating hush money payments to a porn star, calling the charges a weaponization of the justice system by Democrats. Republicans' ferocious response to the indictment on Thursday reflected the grip Trump still holds on the party and many of its voters as he seeks a return to the White House in the 2024 election. Kevin McCarthy, the Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, said the indictment "weaponized our sacred system of justice" against Trump.

  • Erykah Badu Says "Woke" Has Become Another Word For Black. Where Is The Lie?

    In her now viral MSNBC interview with host Ari Melber, the legendary Erykah Badu addressed how conservatives have twisted the term “woke” into something derogatory and weaponized it against people of color. Badu also discussed how she popularized the phrase with her 2008 song “Master Teacher” as well as on social media.

  • Tale of the tape: How Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, two best players in women's basketball, stack up

    South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston and Iowa guard Caitlin Clark have been the best women's basketball players in the country in the last two years.

  • Trump was smiling and glad-handing fans at Mar-a-Lago as news of his indictment crashed around him, resort guests say

    Trump was indicted Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury, but two resorts guests told Insider he was happily shaking hands at Mar-a-Lago.

  • Heather McDonald’s on-stage collapse became anti-vaccine fodder, but she’s alive and joking

    Heather McDonald, like a half-dozen other people featured in the trailer for the anti-vaccine film "Died Suddenly," did not die as a result of the Covid-19 vaccine.

  • CVS chief slams ‘unacceptable’ backslide in maternal health amid abortion battle

    The head of CVS slammed a backslide in maternal health as “unacceptable” amid a battle over abortion rights across the country in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade being overturned. CEO Karen Lynch said during an interview at the Axios “What’s Next Summit” on Wednesday that the company’s “North Star” is improving access, quality and…

  • Ivanka Trump offers up blandest statement possible about Donald Trump’s indictment

    Ivanka Trump broke her silence on the indictment of her father, Donald Trump. The statement, at just 27 words, was shared on her Instagram story.