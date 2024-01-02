Judge doubles bond for 19-year-old arrested in uptown Charlotte New Year’s Eve shooting

A judge Tuesday doubled the bond for the 19-year-old police say shot five people in uptown Charlotte on New Year’s Eve, court documents show.

Police arrested Daevion Crawford at Romare Bearden Park — about two blocks west of Bank of America Stadium along Church Street — at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. He allegedly shot into a crowd, hitting five victims below the knee, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Blocks away, crowds gathered for Charlotte’s official New Year’s Eve celebration at the corner of Brooklyn Village Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

5 people hit in burst of gunfire at uptown Charlotte park on New Year’s Eve, CMPD says

Crawford has been charged with five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and one count of going armed to the terror of the public. Officials initially set a $750,000 bond, but Judge Matt Newton ordered it be raised to $1.5 million at Crawford’s first appearance Tuesday afternoon.







Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari plans to craft a new task force focused on crime in the wake of the shooting.