Judge doubles bond on shooting suspect

May 6—CATLETTSBURG — A Boyd County judge doubled the bond Thursday morning in the child porn case of a 41-year-old man accused of shooting a Flatwoods Police Officer in the neck early Monday.

Accused shooter Jon Smithers, of Catlettsburg, was appeared Thursday before Judge John Vincent for an arraignment in a child porn case issued last week by a Boyd County grand jury. Smithers is accused of shooting Officer Tommy Robinson in the neck early Monday during a suspicious person call near an apartment complex.

At the time of the shooting, Smithers had a warrant for his arrest in the child porn case.

Appearing via video link from the Boyd County Detention Center, Smithers had a black eye. When asked if he had any representation in the case, Smithers replied "I ai"t talked to anybody about that yet."

Vincent read the charges — possession or viewing of child pornography and promotion of a minor in a sexual performance — to Smithers before appointing the department of public advocacy to represent him.

The judge then asked what Smithers' risk assessment for pretrial release. A court clerk replied he scored low as a flight risk and moderate for community danger.

Vincent overruled the assessment.

"Based upon the circumstances that have transpired since the issuance of a warrant in this case, the court believes there is a community danger present and a high likelihood of a flight risk," Vincent said. "I will be raising the $250,000 bond to $500,000."

Prior to the shooting, Smithers had a plea agreement worked out with the Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Office on a third-degree burglary and criminal mischief case.

On Thursday, his attorney in that case — David Mussetter — was granted a motion to withdraw from that case due to the commonwealth withdrawing from the case and Smithers' inability to pay attorney fees because of his incarceration.

Vincent granted that motion and again appointed the public defender to the case.

Smithers is due back in court on June 16 for both cases.

Smithers is also charged in Greenup County with first-degree fleeing or evading and simple possession of meth and marijuana. Kentucky State Police has said more charges forthcoming in both Greenup and Boyd Counties in connection with the Monday incident.

KSP Trooper Shane Goodall released more information Thursday regarding the incident leading up to the shooting — according to the trooper, Smithers was involved in an ongoing assault on a woman that started in Boyd County and ended at the Flatwoods Super Quik, where the victim got away from the suspect.

Smithers served 17 years of a 20-year prison sentence for attempted murder and was released in 2020.

