Judge drops 4 of 11 counts against Harvey Weinstein at trial

29
ANDREW DALTON
·1 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The judge at the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein dropped four of the 11 sexual assault charges against the movie mogul Tuesday after prosecutors said they would not proceed with the counts involving one of his accusers.

Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench dismissed two counts of forcible rape and two counts of forcible oral copulation against the 70-year-old Weinstein.

The move had appeared likely since the trial's opening statements three weeks ago, when prosecutors during opening statements only mentioned four women Weinstein was charged with assaulting, leaving out the accuser identified in an indictment as Jane Doe #5.

The prosecutors at first kept the charges in place and left open the possibility that the woman would testify, while Weinstein's defense had sought a definitive decision on the issue.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has not provided an explanation for why they opted to leave the woman out of the trial.

The remaining charges against Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York, are two counts of rape and five other sexual assault counts.

He has pleaded not guilty and has said he didn't engage in non-consensual sex.

  • The California Governor's Wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Testified About How Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Raped Her

    "Horror. Horror. I’m trembling, I’m like a rock, I’m frigid. This is my worst nightmare," Siebel Newsom told the jury.View Entire Post ›

  • Gavin Newsom's wife breaks down in tears as she takes the stand in Harvey Weinstein trial over rape allegations: 'He's staring at me'

    Siebel Newsom claims Weinstein raped her in a hotel room shortly after they met in 2005, when she was working as an actress.

