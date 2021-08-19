Judge drops restraining order against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer over alleged assault

The temporary restraining order against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will not become permanent after a judge on Thursday denied the request from a woman who accused the MLB star of domestic violence.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman said that because the woman sought out Bauer in the allegedly violent sexual encounters, and not vice-versa, he does not appear to be a threat to her.

The judge said she does not believe the two will meet again. Gould-Saltman said their two sexual encounters in Pasadena did not exceed verbal limits set prior to the encounters and that it was consensual.

Bauer has not been charged with any crime. His representatives in July refuted the assault allegations against their client and have said temporary protection orders did not require corroboration

The accuser, a 27-year-old San Diego woman who met Bauer through Instagram and who traveled twice to his Pasadena home to meet him in spring. NBC News does not identify alleged victims of sexual or domestic abuse.

In the temporary restraining order that was granted previously, the woman said the 30-year-old pitcher choked her until she lost consciousness, repeatedly punched her in the face and her vagina and gave her injuries that required hospitalization. She said she never consented to this.

"I have been physically harmed, and traumatized," the woman said in a statement. "I have been diagnosed with PTSD and experience severe trauma."

Bauer's agent, Jon Fetterolf, called the woman's initial restraining order request "fraudulent."

The Cy Young Award-winning player was put on administrative leave by Major League Baseball in July. The next steps for Bauer's playing status were up in the air.

Lisa Helfend Meyer, attorney for the accuser, said in a statement on Thursday that her client is "disappointed," but "hopeful that Mr. Bauer will voluntarily seek the help he needs to make sure that no other woman in a dating relationship with him suffers the same traumatic fate that she did."

"That is why she was willing to come forward and endure the victim blaming from Mr. Bauer that she knew would inevitably result," the statement said. "Keeping not only herself but also other women safe from the hands of this troubled man has always been a priority — and will continue to be so."