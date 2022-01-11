Judge drops sentence range for ex-Chester SC sheriff. Underwood still faces prison time

A federal judge has lowered a sentencing range for former Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood, but Underwood still faces the possibility of years in prison, according to court officials and documents.

Underwood, former Chester County Sheriff’s Office chief Deputy Robert Sprouse, and Lt. Johnny Neal, were convicted in April 2021 in a South Carolina corruption trial.

After arguments Monday in a hearing in federal court in Columbia, U.S. District Court Judge Michelle Childs set a possible range of sentencing for Underwood at 46-57 months, according to court sources and documents.

Underwood’s lead lawyer, Stanley Myers, confirmed the lesser sentencing range from Monday’s hearing, but declined further comment.

The range set by Childs Monday is less then the potential 57-71 months in federal prison that prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office sought in documents released last week.

Still no sentencing date

Childs did not sentence Underwood and the two former deputies Monday. An actual sentencing date has not been scheduled, court records show.

The range of possible sentence is a federal guideline based on severity of offenses and other factors that federal judges can apply during sentencing.

Defense lawyers can submit documents to the court seeking leniency for all three defendants before Childs holds a sentencing hearing, court officials said.

The trial jury in 2021 found Underwood, 57, guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and federal program theft, unlawful arrest, and wire fraud, records show.

Two deputies also convicted

Neal, 41, was convicted in 2021 of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, falsification of records, federal program theft, unlawful arrest, falsification of records, federal program theft, and wire fraud, documents show.

Neal faces a 46-57 month sentencing range, court records show.

Sprouse, 46, faces a range of 30-37 months after he was convicted of conspiracy to falsify records and commit federal program theft, falsification of records, false statements, and federal program theft, records state.

Story continues

Ranges for Neal and Sprouse were unchanged after Monday’s hearing, court records show.

All three defendants have denied wrongdoing.

The three defendants remain free on personal recognizance bonds, pending sentencing.

Since 2010, 13 sheriffs in South Carolina’s 46 counties have been convicted of state and federal crimes.