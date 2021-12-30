Judge drops sexual assault charges against Lawrence man

Dec. 30—AMESBURY — A charge of indecent assault and battery of a person over 14 against a Lawrence man was dismissed Tuesday after a Newburyport District Court judge granted a motion by his attorney to end the case.

Selvin Agustin, 25, of Oxford Street was arraigned on the charge in June along with assault and battery, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a lights violation after police say he sexually assaulted an Amesbury woman to whom he was giving a ride from Lawrence to Amesbury.

Court documents show that Judge Peter Doyle granted the motion after learning the woman was not cooperating with prosecutors, making it impossible for them to proceed with the case. Prosecutors also declined to ask for more time.

An Amesbury police report says the woman was walking on Haverhill Street in Lawrence when Agustin pulled over and offered her a ride. She accepted the ride and got in when she saw a toddler in the back seat.

Agustin first dropped off the baby at his home and then began driving toward Amesbury. While on the highway, police said Agustin pulled over several times and asked the woman to kiss him. He then sexually assaulted her, according to an Amesbury police report.

Once in Amesbury, Agustin pulled over to use a portable toilet but held on to the woman's purse to prevent her from leaving. Agustin eventually dropped her off at her home. It was there she called police, who tracked down Agustin a short time later.

Amesbury police Officer Neil Moody brought Agustin to the city's police station for questioning. During the interview, Agustin told police he saw the woman walking in Lawrence and offered her a ride because the "streets of Lawrence are bad and he was concerned for her safety," according to a police report.

Agustin denied kissing, touching or grabbing the woman, according to court documents.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.