Judge eases limits on local Jan. 6 suspect

Sep. 23—THOMASVILLE — A Thomasville woman facing charges in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol has been released from home confinement because of good behavior, according to an order from a federal judge.

Laura Lee Steele, 52, had been under strict home-confinement, with her location electronically monitored, the past six months while awaiting trial, except for one week in July when she was allowed to travel on vacation.

Steele, a former High Point Police Department officer, was arrested Feb. 17 after being indicted along with other members of a paramilitary group called the Oath Keepers who breached the Capitol on the day of the presidential vote certification by Congress.

Steele's attorney, Peter Cooper, filed a request earlier this month for her to be placed under the equivalent of "high-intensity" supervision, which would allow her movement around the community.

Judge Amit Mehta of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued an order this week granting the request.

"The court finds that a reduction in pretrial restrictions is warranted as to Defendant Steele, as she has complied with all conditions of release to date. The reduction in conditions will not pose a threat to the community," Mehta wrote.

He ordered Steele placed on a curfew from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily. She also will have to continue obeying other court-ordered conditions, including not contacting any Oath Keepers members and not having possession of or access to firearms.