Judge ends hearing into rapper Young Thug’s YSL gang indictment after defendant starts feeling sick

The judge presiding over the YSL gang case and its 21 co-defendants, including rapper Young Thug, ended a hearing early Tuesday after one of the defendants started feeling sick.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in the courtroom as the judge conducted a hearing in the sweeping indictment via Zoom because the judge himself is battling bronchitis.

During the hearing, one of the defendants, Jayden Myrick, reported feeling ill. The judge called for a recess, but sent everyone home for the day after returning about 90 minutes later.

Some of the state’s witnesses were able to take the stand before the hearing ended.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys spent most of the morning questioning two GBI firearms examiners on their qualifications as experts. Both testified that they were in charge of examining some of the evidence in the gang case.

After listening to their testimony, the judge qualified both as experts, which mean they will be allowed to testify at next month’s trial.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin in just over a week.

Testimony is expected to resume on Wednesday morning.

