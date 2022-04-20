Judge to ex-pawn shop owner: Stay out of casinos

Former Rochester pawn shop owner Devin Tribunella, convicted of a multimillion-dollar scheme that victimized drug addicts, is now facing charges on a separate matter in Pennsylvania.

#PawnShopCase

As he awaits sentencing for using drug addicts in a multimillion-dollar pawn shop scheme in Rochester, Devin Tribunella is being restricted in his movements. Specifically, he must stay out of casinos. That edict was imposed by a U.S. District Court judge here after Tribunella was accused of keeping $6,300 in erroneous payments from Pennsylvania's Mount Airy Casino. According to State Police records there, Tribunella received the money in error March 12 at the casino and refused to return it. His sentencing in the Rochester pawn-shop case was scheduled for this week but is on hold until his case is resolved in Pennsylvania, where he faces charges of theft and harassment.

#BusDriverAccused

A school bus driver in Rochester accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl on a school van last month is facing several federal charges. According to a criminal complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court, Tomas Rosario, 74, inappropriately touched the young girl several times and had inappropriate sexual discussions with her on the way to and from school on March 10, when they were the only two people in the van. He was fired by Monroe School Transportation after the company received a complaint about him.

#MaskMandateUpdate

New York state’s mask mandate for public transit will remain in place for the “short term,” despite a Florida judge voiding a federal mask mandate, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday. Her comments came after a U.S. District Court judge issued an order saying the federal mandate, which requires masks on airplanes and other public transit, exceeded the authority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In New York, people still will be required to wear masks on buses, trains and airplanes as well as in indoor public transit settings, according to Hochul’s comments. Early Wednesday afternoon, the Rochester airport’s Twitter account wrote that based on Hochul’s announcement, people will have to wear masks there.

