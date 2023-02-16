Judge: Ex-teacher accused of inappropriate conduct used school as 'hunting ground'

Arin Hankerd reviews evidence on the defense table during his hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

A judge denied a prosecutor's request to hold without bond an Atlantic High School teacher accused of inappropriate behavior with a student, deciding instead to increase his bond to $250,000 while setting a number of conditions should he be released.

Arin Hankerd, 42, of Ormond Beach, is charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a person 12 or older but younger than 16; traveling to meet a minor; and using a computer for lewd and lascivious exhibition by a person 18 years or older to a victim less than 16 years old.

Hankerd is accused of having inappropriate contact, including inappropriate touching, with a 15-year-old student at Atlantic High School, meeting her in a portable classroom and in a gym storage room.

Police:Teacher arrested for improper relations with teen was investigated previously

What we know about Arin Hankerd:Teacher, coach at Atlantic High School accused of inappropriate contact with student

More school news:Teacher accused of slapping autistic student at Orange City middle school

Hankerd at times shook his head during the hearing when the prosecutor questioned police on the stand and later when Circuit Judge Karen Foxman issued her ruling.

Foxman warned him at one point that she saw his reactions and that he needed to be respectful of the court.

The judge said that based on the evidence so far, Hankerd had used the school as somewhat of a "hunting ground" instead of protecting his students.

Hankerd's initial bond was set at $115,000, but then he was ordered held without bond after a request by prosecutors. Assistant State Attorney Ashley Terwilleger then filed a motion to keep Hankerd locked up until his case was resolved, saying he was a danger to the community and there was no way to protect people from him. She noted that the Port Orange Police Department is investigating the possibility of additional victims.

Hankerd's defense attorney, Aaron Delgado, argued that defendants accused of similar crimes were routinely released under conditions that allowed them to be monitored.

Story continues

In addition to issuing bond, the judge also set the following conditions should Hankerd be released:

Report weekly to pre-trial services.

Wear a GPS monitor.

Adhere to a curfew of 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

No internet access.

Stay away from places where children congregate.

The judge also ruled that Hankerd can only have supervised visits with his own minor children, a boy and a girl, ages 10 and 12, and cannot be alone in a room with them.

Arin Hankerd resigns from Atlantic High School

Port Orange Police arrested Hankerd Sunday at his home in Ormond Beach.

Hankerd resigned after meeting with school officials while in jail.

Rumors about Hankerd and the student were going around school and eventually reached administrators. School officials spoke to both the student and Hankerd, according to testimony, and both denied rumors of anything inappropriate.

Since Port Orange Police placed a note about Hankerd's case on the department's Facebook page, the agency has received 30 calls about Hankerd, including from four victims, according to testimony during the hearing.

'I love you' started with free lunch

Hankerd met the 15-year-old girl at Atlantic High School in August during a physical education class.

Around December, Hankerd started having friendly conversations with the teen and sometimes buying her lunch, according to court documents. On one occasion, the girl thanked Hankerd, saying “Thank you, I love you,” investigators said.

Hankerd asked the teen if she said she loved him because he bought her food and the teen said “No, I love you.” Hankerd told the student that he also loved her and that’s when he started having an inappropriate relationship with the girl, according to his charging affidavit.

In January, the teen added Hankerd to her Instagram account and the conversations gradually turned sexual in nature, police said.

Instagram sexting, meeting in the gym storage room

The student told police that by the end of January she started coming to school early to meet with Hankerd at a portable classroom, where Hankerd touched the student inappropriately and had the student sit on his lap and touch him, police said.

The encounters continued at the gym's storage rooms where they kissed and Hankerd touched her under her clothes, the arrest report states.

Communication on Instagram became more sexual with Hankerd sending a video of himself in the shower, police said.

The teen told detectives she and Hankerd did not have sexual intercourse, according to the charging document.

Mainland High School students made previous complaints about Hankerd

In 2019, Daytona Beach Police were notified of an incident in which an 18-year-old Mainland High School student reported that Hankerd, who was her physical education teacher, touched her inappropriately, hugging her and asking her if she would date an older person.

Hankerd was Mainland High School’s gym coach in January 2020 the Daytona Beach Police received a report alleging that he touched a 17-year-old student in an inappropriate and suggestive manner on the shoulder and thigh.

It's unclear if any action was taken against Hankerd regarding those two incidents.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Arin Hankerd, ex-teacher accused of student relations, held on $250K bail