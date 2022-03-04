Judge excludes two defense experts from Michael Dunn 2nd-degree murder trial

Michael Dunn sits at the defense table with his attorney Rusty Franklin during a hearing in court in Bartow on Friday.

BARTOW — A judge said Friday that two experts aren't allowed to testify in defense of a former Lakeland commissioner who fatally shot a shoplifter in 2018.

At the three-hour hearing for Michael Dunn, 50, only 10 days before his trial starts, Circuit Judge Donald Jacobsen refused to allow the testimony of psychological expert Dr. Charles Morgan and toxicology expert Dr. James Hillman.

But Jacobsen also denied a request from prosecutors to exclude testimony regarding the criminal background of the man shot by Dunn, Christobal Lopez, 50.

Last year, Jacobsen ruled that Florida's "stand your ground" law could not be applied in the fatal shooting of Lopez at Vets Army Navy Surplus, a Lakeland store where Dunn worked as general manager.

Jacobsen scheduled another hearing for Thursday, three days before the jury selection portion of Dunn's trial begins, to address three other motions. That hearing will address the defense's request for the jury to physically view the store where the shooting happened; a request by the defense that witnesses not refer to Lopez as a victim or the scene of the shooting as a crime scene; and a motion by prosecutors to exclude testimony from the defense's use-of-force expert Brian Kensel.

One of Michael Dunn's attorneys, Mark O'Mara, appears virtually during a hearing Friday.

"I don't think that going in there and walking around the store would be of any benefit to anybody because that's on the video as far as where people walk," Jacobsen said. "Close proximity of the counter coming around the L in the counter and heading to the doors, I think is what is pertinent. And if that can be either explained or demonstrated without having to go there, I don't think it'd be necessary then. But I'll hold this and take it under advisory until next Thursday."

The prosecution wanted to exclude any mention of Lopez's criminal history, which includes two felonies. But Jacobsen agreed with the defense that Lopez's history could be relevant to explaining why he tried to run when Dunn mentioned calling the police. However, Jacobsen said he won't allow anyone to discuss details of Lopez's past charges.

Video captured on the store’s surveillance cameras showed that Lopez grabbed a hatchet that was for sale and concealed it inside his clothes. Dunn confronted Lopez with a Glock pistol and, as Lopez tried to run, Dunn grabbed him and shot him twice in his torso.

Lopez died at the scene. Dunn was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm. The judge rejected Dunn's bid to have a second-degree murder charge dismissed, which set the stage for a trial.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Michael Dunn murder trial: Psychologist, toxicologist may not testify