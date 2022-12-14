Judge expected to approve $21M settlement between York County and Tepper company

A judge is expected to sign off Wednesday on the latest settlement involving the failed Panthers practice facility in Rock Hill.

If the judge approves the settlement in bankruptcy court, York County would get back more than $21 million of taxpayer money spent on the project. This is in addition to the $20 million settlement with the City of Rock Hill.

Panthers owner David Tepper’s company, GT Real Estate, would pay another $60 million to settle with contractors.

Under the settlement, York County would drop all complaints against David Tepper and his companies. Tepper and his entities, including GTRE, acted in good faith and the county is satisfied, York County officials said last week.

Last week, the York County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into whether Tepper or his companies used money illegally to fund the project. The sheriff said the settlement does not impact the investigation.

