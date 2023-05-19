Judge expected to rule today on whether to free Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira

In this artist depiction, Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, center, is seated as defense attorney Brendan Kelley stands and speaks, at right, and his father Jack Michael Teixeira is seated in the witness stand, during a detention hearing in federal court, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Worcester, Mass. Magistrate Judge David Hennessy in Teixeira's detention hearing put off an immediate decision on whether he should be kept in custody until his trial or released to home confinement or under other conditions.

WORCESTER — A decision is expected Friday afternoon in the detention hearing for accused military leaker Jack Teixeira in U.S. District Court in Worcester.

Starting 3:30 p.m. Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy will listen to arguments for and against Teixeira’s potential release pending trial.

The 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman is accused of posting top-secret government data to friends on a Discord social media forum.

The case had been slated to be heard May 12 but was delayed until Friday. It is being heard in Worcester because Hennessy is the judge assigned to the case, and he is typically assigned to the federal courthouse in the city.

Prosecutors have painted Teixeira as a dangerous, self-centered and disloyal person with a fixation on mass murder. A court filing by prosecutors argued that Teixeira has a history of violent and racist statements, and that he could be vulnerable to foreign influence.

In arguments in Worcester on April 27, federal prosecutors argued he should be kept in custody before trial, while his lawyers argued he ought to be released to the supervision of his father. Hennessy took the argument under advisement.

According to recent court documents, Teixeira was ordered to stop “deep diving” into classified information several months before his arrest. The order dates back to September 2022.

Court documents claim Teixeira was caught slipping a note into his pocket on his Cape Cod base. He was later noted to have been asked “very specific questions” during a morning briefing.

In a third memo from early February 2023, a supervisor wrote that Teixeira was seen improperly accessing the the JWICS – short for the Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communications System – despite the earlier warnings.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira detention hearing in Worcester