Judge: Federal civil suits against Trump for inciting Jan. 6 riot at Capitol can go forward

WASHINGTON – Civil lawsuits against former President Donald Trump, his allies and extremist groups alleging that he incited the Jan. 6 Capitol riot can go forward, a U.S. District Court judge ruled Friday.

But Judge Amit Mehta ruled that Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. could be removed from the trio of cases. Mehta also said he could dismiss Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., who spoke at a Trump rally Jan. 6, as a defendant in one of the cases.

The case will continue against the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio.

Trump and his allies had asked Mehta to dismiss the cases filed by some House Democrats and two Capitol Police officers. But Mehta said it was possible Trump's goal Jan. 6 was to disrupt Congress from counting Electoral College votes certifying President Joe Biden won the election, so the cases could continue.

"From these alleged facts, it is at least plausible to infer that, when he called on rally-goers to march to the Capitol, the President did so with the goal of disrupting lawmakers’ efforts to certify the Electoral College votes," Mehta said in his 112-page ruling. "The Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys, and others who forced their way into the Capitol building plainly shared in that unlawful goal."

The civil lawsuits basically tried to hold Trump accountable after the House impeached him for inciting the insurrection and the Senate acquitted him. The attack injured 140 police officers and temporarily halted the counting of Electoral College votes.

One lawsuit was filed by a dozen House Democrats, led by Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., who also heads the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. The lawsuit accused Trump of violating the 1871 Ku Klux Klan Act, which sought to protect lawmakers from threats or intimidation against carrying out their duties.

The case filed in February 2021 also named as defendants Giuliani, the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, far-right groups with dozens of members charged criminally in the attack.

Mehta ruled that a conspiracy was plausible.

“The President’s January 6 Rally Speech can reasonably be viewed as a call for collective action," Mehta wrote. “The Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys, and others who forced their way into the Capitol building plainly shared in that unlawful goal."

Giuliani said in his rally speech: "So, let’s have trial by combat.”

But Mehta ruled that the lawmakers hadn’t established that Giuliani conspired to prevent Congress from counting Electoral College votes by force, intimidation or threat. Mehta said the allegations don’t pass from conceivable into plausible, a legal threshold for dismissal.

Mehta found Donald Trump, Jr. also did not reach a legal threshold for the suits.

"Before January 6th, he sent false and misleading tweets about the election and publicly criticized officials who did not support his father," Mehta wrote. "He also spoke at the rally, during which he repeated false claims about election fraud and theft."

But Mehta ruled Trump Jr.'s words were protected as free speech, rather than an incitement to violence.

"The allegations against him are even thinner than those against Giuliani," Mehta said. "The allegations against Trump Jr. are insufficient to make him a coconspirator in a plan to disrupt Congress from performing its duties."

Thompson was joined by other lawmakers in his case: Reps. Bonnie Coleman Watson, D-N.J.; Karen Bass, D-Calif.; Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.; Maxine Waters, D-Calif.; Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.; Henry Johnson, D-Ga.; Stephen Cohen, D-Tenn.; Barbara Lee, D-Calif.; Veronica Escobar, D-Texas; and Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio.

Another case was brought by Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., who charged that Trump incited the attack. The lawsuit filed in March 2021 also targeted Giuliani, the president's son and Brooks, who each spoke at a Trump rally near the White House before the attack.

Brooks, who represented himself in the case, argued that Mehta should drop him from the case because he was acting in his official role as a House member who helps certify Electoral College results when he gave the speech at Trump’s rally.

“Every action I took, every speech I gave, every vote I cast concerning the accuracy of the 2020 election was within the scope of my employment because they were all part of my job duty,” Brooks said.

The third case is by Capitol Police Officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby. They alleged that Trump’s conduct incited the riot by urging his followers to try to overturn the election results.

But Trump’s lawyer Jesse Binnall argued the former president had immunity for anything he said at a rally Jan. 6, 2021, and couldn’t be sued for damages. Binnall also said he couldn’t be part of any conspiracy to incite the violence because he urged participants to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard” at the Capitol.

Mehta, who is also overseeing criminal cases from the Capitol attack, noted that Trump gave a speech near the White House urging his supporters to “fight like hell” before his supporters force their way into the building after fighting police.

“At the end of his remarks, he told rally-goers, ‘we fight, we fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,’” Mehta said. “Many overcame resistance by violently assaulting United States Capitol Police ('Capitol Police') with their fists and with weapons.”

