Judge finds there was cause for police to detain white supremacist tagging suspects

Jun. 10—SALEM — After seeing two men standing inches from a wall, their arms outstretched, and what appeared to be fresh spray paint, a Salem police officer had a legitimate basis to detain the pair, who were subsequently found to be carrying stencils promoting the white nationalist group "Patriot Front," a judge ruled on Thursday.

Kyle Morelli, who at the time of his arrest lived in Salem, and Alex Beilman, of Meridian, Connecticut, both 27, are facing charges of vandalism and tagging.

The two men were spotted by Officer Edgar Green, who was on his way to the MBTA commuter rail station on Bridge Street in response to a call about someone yelling.

As he pulled into the entrance he saw the two men, he told Judge Randy Chapman, inches from the wall with their arms raised. As he stopped, the two men, wearing hoods and masks, appeared to stuff something in a backpack and started running away, behind his cruiser.

Green said he'd been made aware of multiple prior incidents of stickers and stenciled graffiti with the name of the group Patriot Front, and that the clothing of one of the men looked like what he'd seen on surveillance images.

Lawyers Christopher Coughlin, for Morelli, and Francis Doran, for Beilman, argued that their clients were innocent.

"He saw an opportunity," Coughlin argued, to make an arrest that could lead to solving prior incidents of tagging in the city.

Prosecutor Mark Hintlian argued that in fact, Green caught the two men in the act of stenciling the wall.

By the time of the arrests, on July 10 last year, Salem police had received reports of multiple incidents of stencils and stickers that referenced the group, which is believed by both law enforcement and anti-hate groups like the ADL and the Southern Poverty Law Center, to be an offshoot of one of the far-right extremist groups behind the deadly "Unite the Right" march in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

Morelli and Bielman have not been charged with any of the other tagging incidents in Salem at this point.

The defense attorneys, in questioning the officer, honed in on the fact that Green could not recall seeing something in either of the men's hands when they were against the wall. They also said that the paint on the wall did not match either of the cans found, along with Patriot Front stencils, in the backpack.

They also suggested the fact that the two were wearing masks was not a basis for suspicion given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The attorneys argued that their clients were unfairly targeted without basis and that the evidence found in the backpack was tainted as a result and should be thrown out.

But Chapman disagreed, saying it was a reasonable inference by the officer that the pair was involved in tagging or vandalism, from the hands outstretched next to a wall, to the wet paint, to their efforts to put something in their backpack and leave.

Chapman found that the officer had probable cause to detain the pair, and that the search was lawful as incident to the arrest.

A hearing to set a trial date is scheduled for July 11.

A hearing to set a trial date is scheduled for July 11.

