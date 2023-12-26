Judge finds ex-Pasco police officer guilty of Spokane murder when he was 19

A Spokane judge found a former Pasco police officer guilty of first-degree murder Tuesday afternoon in the death of a woman nearly 40 years ago.

Ruby Doss, 27, was found beaten and strangled near Playfair Race track on a misty January evening in 1986.

The investigation into her death quickly went cold until 2015 when DNA from a condom found at the crime scene was matched to Richard Aguirre. He was a 19-year-old in the Air Force at the time of the murder.

He was first tried for Doss’ death in 2021 but the jury could not reach a verdict and the judge declared a mistrial.

Ruby Doss

Last month, Aguirre opted for a bench trial before Spokane County Superior Court Judge Jeremy Schmidt – giving the judge the final say on the verdict. After four weeks of testimony, attorneys gave their closing arguments last week.

Prosecutors argued that Doss, who was a sex worker at the time, could only have seen one client from about 9 p.m. when she was last seen alive to 10:44 p.m. when police were called to check on a report of a dead body in the area.

They also pointed to Aguirre’s statements to friends that he had hit and choked a woman around that time but that she was alive when he left, along with the DNA evidence.

Aguirre’s attorney, Karen Lindholdt, argued police did not thoroughly investigate other suspects and contaminated evidence, making the DNA unreliable.

“While I respect the judge’s decision, I believe in Mr. Aguirre’s innocence and will continue to fight for that,” she said in an interview with reporters after the hearing.

Schmidt took a week to reach his decision and write his findings.

He found that the DNA evidence compelling and believed there were not sufficient issues with its collection and processing to create a reasonable doubt that the condom contained the DNA of both Aguirre and Doss.

He similarly found that the defense had not convincingly argued that another suspect could have committed the killing.

He convicted Aguirre of first-degree murder finding that the number of times he hit Doss and the distance he chased her amounted to premeditation.

At the announcement, members of Doss’ family who were watching the proceedings virtually celebrated and were overcome with emotion before placing a portrait of Ruby in front of the camera.

Aguirre’s family, including his wife, were distraught as law enforcement officers arrived to escort Aguirre into custody.

Aguirre faces up to life in prison. He was taken into custody after the hearing.

His sentencing is set for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 5.

Less than two years after Doss was killed, Aguirre was hired as an officer for the Pasco Police Department, where he worked for 27 years.

He resigned in 2015 after he was charged in Franklin County in an unrelated rape case.

In 2016, a Pasco jury couldn’t reach a verdict in the Franklin County rape and assault case against him but the case led to his DNA being linked to Doss’ death.

He was later acquitted of the Tri-Cities charges.