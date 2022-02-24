Judge finds Feagles in contempt of court, orders 60 days to contest or pay up

Feb. 24—TRAVERSE CITY — A judge declared an East Bay Township man in contempt of court and ordered him to pay more than $39,000 in damages to the township if he decides not to contest the total cleanup bill within 60 days.

Raymond Roy Feagles, 72, appeared in 86th District Court in front of Judge Bob Cooney for the second consecutive day Wednesday. The latest hearing gathered township officials, their lawyer, Feagles and his court-appointed attorney to address costs associated with a court-ordered blight cleanup effort at Feagles' Supply Road home in late January.

It was during that intervention that Sheriff's deputies and animal control officers said they found more than 160 dogs living in cramped, dirty conditions both inside Feagles' home and on his property. During a Tuesday hearing in a felony animal abuse and neglect case levied against Feagles following the discovery, he stood mute and waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Cooney entered a not-guilty plea on Feagles' behalf and bound the case over the 13th Circuit Court, while continuing Feagles' $50,000/10 percent bond.

He remains in jail, unable to afford the bond — an amount Feagles' lawyer, Matthew Connolly requested the judge reduce.

On Wednesday, Cooney found Feagles in direct and indirect contempt of court for failing to appear at a Jan. 13 hearing in the township blight case and for failing to comply with an earlier court order to clean up the fleet of deteriorating vehicles and junk surrounding his home as East Bay Township ordinance required.

"And, frankly, it wasn't a big surprise, because Mr. Feagles has been non-responsive in this case," Cooney said of Feagles' failure to appear at the Jan. 13 hearing in the blight case.

The January cleanup at the Supply Road parcel followed a confrontation on Sept. 22 when township Zoning Administrator Preston Taylor went to Feagles' home to carry out a court-ordered cleanup. Taylor testified during Wednesday's hearing that the September effort was rebuffed when Feagles confronted officials and said he would shoot anyone who attempted to enter his property.

It wasn't until Feagles was jailed in late January that officials returned to his home to execute the cleanup order — an action for which Cooney had previously declared the township could conduct and pass on costs incurred to Feagles.

East Bay Township Supervisor Beth Friend said she signed off on the cleanup completion Wednesday and said the township was not going to return to the property.

"A lot of work was done, a lot of things were accomplished, however, it's not particularly satisfying because this is a difficult situation on everyone involved, from the animal control workers, the volunteers, to everyone involved with staff, sheriff's officers, everybody. And I'm sure the family of Mr. Feagles as well," she said.

The cleanup began Jan. 28 when officers and township officials arrived at Feagles' home to remove junk vehicles, but quickly discovered more than 160 dogs on the property. An hours-long effort commenced to remove the dogs, about 140 of which have since been distributed to a number of humane societies in the region for care and preparation for adoption.

After the dogs were removed, the house on the property was condemned by Grand Traverse County officials and a contractor began removing vehicles and garbage from the land, according to records and officials.

In total, the contractor worked for five days to remove 46 vehicles, six motorhomes, five trailers, 351 tires, and 10 Dumpsters worth of refuse, according to records provided by township officials.

In court on Wednesday, East Bay Township officials asked Cooney to require Feagles to pay $37,351 in costs for the cleanup and an $2,000 in fines already owed from the previous court order, $500 in fines as allowed under the blight ordinance and $500 in legal costs.

Cooney granted the $37,351 in damages, the $2,000 owed by the previous court order and $500 in legal costs, but declined the additional $500 for a fine under the ordinance.

Cooney said Feagles has 60 days to enlist the help of a lawyer and review the costs — he isn't entitled to a court-appointed attorney in the civil case, Cooney said.

The criminal case against Feagles will continue with a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. on March 11 in 13th Circuit Court.

