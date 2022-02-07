Judge finds Hinds County in contempt for failing to fix unconstitutional issues at jail

Karin Meadows, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
Hinds County Sheriff's deputies survey damages to a housing unit after a standoff with inmates at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond, Miss. in this 2015 file photo. A federal judge has found County officials in contempt of court for failure to fix issues at the jail.
Hinds County Sheriff's deputies survey damages to a housing unit after a standoff with inmates at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond, Miss. in this 2015 file photo. A federal judge has found County officials in contempt of court for failure to fix issues at the jail.

A federal judge has found Hinds County officials in contempt of court for failure to make good on promises to fix unconstitutional issues at Raymond Detention Center.

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi Judge Carlton W. Reeves on Friday wrote the county is non-compliant with more than two dozen provisions of a consent decree agreed to by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors in 2016.

Hinds County's new attorneys filed a motion Jan. 21 to terminate the consent decree, after the county said for nearly six years that the provisions of the consent decree were necessary. Now, "the county says that the consent decree exceeds the 'constitutional minimum necessary to provide the county's inmates with basic sustenance," Reeves wrote in the order.

"Needless to say, the available evidence doesn't support this proposition," Reeves wrote.

In the order, Reeves said given the evidence contained in 15 monitoring reports of the detention center over the years, the county's newfound position is very concerning. The law does not look favorably on parties changing their positions without evidentiary support, he wrote.

The county has minimized the number of deaths at the facility in 2021 — there were six inmate deaths — pointing out there is a "new sheriff in town." Although the sheriff's relationship with the jail administrator is damaged and the administrator left her job on Feb. 2, the county says improvements at the detention center continue to move forward, Reeves wrote.

The court visited the detention center last week and it looked "substantially the same" as it did three years ago, Reeves wrote.

Reeves is scheduled to hold an evidentiary hearing on Feb. 14 to determine which parts of the consent decree should continue to oversee the detention center, if any. He invited the public to attend the court hearing to learn whether there are ongoing constitutional violations at the jail.

Reeves previously issued ultimatum

Reeves gave the county an ultimatum in November: make the detention center safe or it will be put into federal receivership. He is expected to make a decision this month.

In a December response to Reeves, attorneys for the county argued the court does not have a current understanding of conditions at the detention center because court monitors have not visited the center in 18 months.

Since 2019, county attorneys wrote, changes have included jail cell and building repairs and improved medical and mental health care for inmates, court documents state. There are also ongoing efforts to improve sanitation and fire safety and to control contraband in the jail, according to the county.

Hinds County Board of Supervisors Chair Credell Calhoun said Friday work to get the county's detention facilities in compliance won't stop if the consent decree ends. The county plans to do the work necessary to ensure inmates and jail staff are safe, he said.

"If you look at what the board has done, we're progressing toward a situation that should satisfy (the consent decree)," Calhoun said. "There is no reason that they should continue with us under a consent decree because we're doing what everyone else not under a consent decree is doing."

The jail is short 70 detention officers, Sheriff Tyree Jones said Friday, and the way to fill those vacancies is to raise the base salary for the job.

Another issue is stable leadership for the detention center. Jail Administrator Kathryn Bryan, who had been on the job since July, resigned from the position in 2021 and left the Hinds County Sheriff's Office Jan. 31. She was the second person in the role in a year.

This story may be updated.

