Judge finds Markeith Loyd competent to proceed with sentencing

A judge found convicted cop killer Markeith Loyd competent to proceed with his March 3 sentencing in the 2017 killing of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton, according to a Thursday ruling.

In her order, Circuit Judge Leticia Marques said while Loyd suffers from some mental illness, that “does not necessarily equate with incompetence to proceed to sentencing.” The judge relied on the testimony from three medical experts.

“This Court notes that throughout his trial [Loyd] demonstrated an ability to control himself when he wished to,” Marques wrote.

Loyd, 46, faces a possible death sentence after a 12-person jury unanimously recommended he should be executed for fatally shooting Clayton when she tried to arrest him for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

