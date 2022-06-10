Judge finds Michael Gableman in contempt during a tense court appearance in which the former justice refused to respond to questions

Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman appears in Dane County Circuit Court on Friday regarding his handling of public records. Gableman was required to testify in person Friday under an order issued Wednesday by Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington, who has blasted Gableman's attitude toward transparency.

MADISON – Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman was held in contempt Friday after he refused to answer any questions about his handling of public records requests and lambasted a judge overseeing a lawsuit alleging Gableman is refusing to follow transparency laws governing his taxpayer-funded review of the 2020 election.

Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington ordered Gableman to testify Friday to help determine whether Gableman and the Assembly's Office of Special Counsel created to examine the 2020 election were violating Remington's orders to preserve public records and release them to requesters.

But Gableman said he was being "railroaded," called Remington a partisan advocate and refused to answer anything beyond his name and occupation.

Dane County Circut Judge Frank Remington presides over a hearing where former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman was ordered to testify about his handling of public records on Friday in Madison.

The dramatic episode took place two days after Remington suggested one of Gableman's staffers who had been put in charge of requests for records might need to think about getting his own attorney because of the possibility of jail time for disobeying court orders.

Gableman's attorney, Michael Dean, said Remington's suggestion terrified the staff member, Zakory Niemierowicz, and prompted Dean to advise Niemierowicz and Gableman to obtain their own counsel if jail time is possible.

"You don't have a right to act as an advocate for one party over the other. I want personal counsel. If you are putting jail on the table, I want a personal attorney to represent me. I will not answer any more questions," Gableman said on the stand. "You want to put me in jail, Judge Remington ... I'm not going to be railroaded."

Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman appears in Dane County Circuit Court on Friday regarding his handling of public records. Gableman was required to testify in person Friday under an order issued Wednesday by Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington, who has blasted Gableman's attitude toward transparency.

Remington said attorneys should have researched the potential remedies for violating such a court order, which includes jail time.

"At no time did I say it was a sanction I intended to impose," he said Friday.

More: A deposition in Gableman's election investigation unraveled when it was to be conducted by an unlicensed attorney

Contact Molly Beck at molly.beck@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MollyBeck.

Story continues

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Judge finds Michael Gableman in contempt during tense court appearance