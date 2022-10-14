Judge finds Newark man not guilty of charges over legal definition in pipe bomb incident

A Licking County judge found a Newark man not guilty of charges filed in a pipe bomb incident in Newark earlier this year.

The ruling was made at the conclusion of a hearing over an issue on the legal definitions of explosive and explosive device.

Kristopher R. Porter, 30, of Newark, was found not guilty of two counts of unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance - illegally manufacturing or processing explosives, both second-degree felonies, during a rule 12 hearing in Licking County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

On the morning of April 5, Newark police responded to a vehicle crash in the area of 49 Prospect St. The agency said a gray 2005 Chevy SUV struck the back of a parked car in front of the address and a witness reported immediately after the crash, a white man fled the scene and ran toward Gainor Avenue.

Police later identified Porter as the driver of the vehicle. During a search of the SUV, Newark police reported finding two pipe bombs in the front seat area of the vehicle.

During an interview with police, the agency said Porter admitted to crashing the SUV and fleeing the scene of the crash. They said Porter also admitted the two pipe bombs found in the vehicle were his and that he'd build them on an earlier day.

Newark police claimed Porter said he'd used a regular pipe to build the body and gun powder as the explosive inside.

Newark police and fire, along with Newark's Special Operations Group, and the Columbus bomb squad were called to the scene. The Licking County Sheriff's Office SWAT unit were also on scene.

During the court hearing Wednesday morning, defense attorney Andrew Sanderson, Assistant Licking County Prosecutor Cliff Murphy and Judge Thomas Marcelain discussed an issue raised by Sanderson whether his client had manufactured the explosive as alleged by the charges.

In his argument, Murphy cited cases from the Fifth and Seventh District Court of Appeals in his argument supporting the charges.

Story continues

"What this case says is that when you put it in a container, when you wrap it up and when you light it and it explodes, even though you're using something that's listed as an explosive, and even though that substance only itself is used and will burn as a propellant for ammunition, becomes a high explosive, and therefore it is valid for that charge," Murphy argued. The prosecutor argued the black powder, in this case, became an explosive by the design and adaptation by the defendant.

Marcelain said explosive device and explosive have two different legal definitions.

"You didn't charge him with making a bomb. You charged him with making an explosive," the judge told Murphy. "There's a different definition for a bomb. That's an explosive device, which is what he had, I agree. But you charged him with making an explosive."

Sanderson said he and his client were prepared to stipulate, or agree, the activity in question happened in Licking County and that Porter is the individual charged in the case, as well as Porter being the person engaged in the behavior in question and that he gave a statement to law enforcement.

"Mr. Murphy is not far off from where we are. (The case Murphy cited) never addresses our issue, which is the verb of the statute - the manufacture or processing of an explosive. This court is correct that he possessed an explosive device, a dangerous ordnance, which would fit within this section...He's guilty of that," Sanderson said. "If there was an amended charge to that, he would plead guilty to that today. But he is not guilty of taking the steps that are necessary as defined by statute for the manufacture or processing of an explosive. Black powder, in this case, was black powder. He put it in a pipe bomb. It was an explosive when he put it there ...and it became a high explosive when it was put there, but that doesn't change that it was an explosive when he did anything to it...He didn't do anything to make an explosive."

Sanderson argued a different section of the law should be applied in this case.

After hearing the arguments, Marcelain said he found Porter not guilty of both charges.

"(I'm going to find him) not guilty of this charge. Simply because he's not manufactured an explosive. He's manufactured an explosive device, which is a separate code section...and it would more easily fit as an explosive device, not an explosive," the judge said.

After the hearing, Murphy said he'll be appealing the judge's decision in the case, indicating he has a week to do so. The case will end if the state does not win an appeal. Sanderson asked Marcelain to revisit Porter's bond for the case. Marcelain said he will review a pre-sentence investigation that was prepared when the case was set for a change of plea.

"We'll be appealing him because we can't have people making these things in this community and I'm not going to charge someone with a felony of the fifth degree where he's required to get a release of some kind. He was charged with manufacturing or processing an explosive and in this particular case, the court said it's not," Murphy said. "We politely disagree. We'll see what the fifth district says...It's a community safety issue."

If charged with possessing a dangerous ordnance, Porter would have faced a fifth-degree felony charge for each device, which carries a lesser penalty than a second-degree felony.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Judge finds Newark man not guilty of charges in pipe bomb incident