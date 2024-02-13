Judge finds Newton officers lacked cause for controversial 2022 OWI arrest; city appeals

A college football player arrested for drunk driving despite no signs of intoxication can make his case to a jury that the officer violated his rights, a federal judge has ruled.

William Penn University student Tayvin Galanakis, then 19, was pulled over by Newton police officer Nathan Winters on Aug. 29, 2022, for driving with his high beams on. Over the subsequent stop, Winters claimed he smelled alcohol on Galanakis, conducted field sobriety tests, then gave him a breathalyzer, which found no alcohol in Galanakis' system. Winters then arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana. Another officer who evaluated Galanakis found no signs of impairment, and he was released without charges.

Prior to filing his lawsuit, Galanakis posted several widely-viewed videos about the traffic stop on YouTube, accusing the officer of arresting him without cause. He also said Winters, who had been accused of domestic violence by a former girlfriend, had been "convicted of domestic abuse."

The videos resulted in a flood of calls and other negative feedback to the city, officials later said, and led to repeated disputes during public comment at Newton City Council meetings that have spawned separate litigation.

Galanakis' lawsuit accused the officers of state and federal constitutional violations and false arrest and, against the city, negligent training and supervision of Winters and another officer who was on the scene. The officers, represented by city attorneys, filed counterclaims alleging that a variety of Galanakis' statements on YouTube were defamatory. That included not only the domestic abuse allegation but comments that Winters is "not mentally fit for the job" and "sounded like a little kid," among others.

Judge allows several claims to go to trial

U.S. District Judge Stephen Locher ruled Thursday that the officers are not entitled to immunity on several of Galanakis' claims.

Locher wrote that, contradicting Winters' claims, video footage of the stop "does not show bloodshot eyes or slurred speech" from Galanakis, that Winters exaggerated Galanakis' supposed struggle to produce his registration and insurance paperwork, and that during sobriety tests, Galanakis "was moving confidently and directing subtle and not-so-subtle verbal jabs at Winters in a manner that would have been difficult for an impaired person."

Winters' claim to have smelled alcohol, only to later arrest Galanakis for marijuana despite a lack of evidence of impairment, could lead jurors to conclude "that Winters was simply manufacturing reasons for arrest by that point" and had no legal basis to arrest Galanakis.

More: No qualified immunity for Des Moines police officers sued in 2018 traffic stop, judge rules

"Probable cause is not a high bar," Locher wrote, citing past cases, "but it requires more than Winters had on Aug. 28, 2022."

The judge did rule for Newton on several claims, finding that claims under the Iowa Constitution are no longer viable, and that Galanakis failed to show Winters' actions were due to a lack of training or supervision from the city.

Officer pleaded Fifth Amendment on domestic violence questions

On the officer's counterclaims, Locher found that Galanakis' incorrect claim that Winters had been "convicted" of domestic violence could have been taken as factual by viewers to the detriment of Winters' reputation. The officer's defamation claim on that statement, he said, can go to trial.

But he granted summary judgment for Galanakis on every other defamation claim, including his statement that Winters "beat the (expletive) out of his girlfriend." Locher notes in his ruling that, when deposed by Galanakis' attorneys, Winters invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Galanakis, on the other hand, submitted an affidavit from the former girlfriend detailing the alleged abuse, leaving the judge to treat her statements as "unrebutted" and to rule that, for purposes of the litigation, claims that Winters beat his girlfriend will be treated as "substantially true."

Locher also found Galanakis' other comments from YouTube, such as describing Winters as "on the slow side of the spectrum," were protected opinion under the First Amendment and ruled for him on those defamation claims.

An attorney for Galanakis declined to comment on Locher's ruling. Attorneys for the city did not respond to a message seeking comment, but court records show that on Monday, they filed a notice of appeal.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com or 715-573-8166.

