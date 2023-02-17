Judge finds Pensacola man not guilty by insanity for attempting to murder ECSO deputies

Escambia Circuit Judge Coleman Robinson found a 44-year-old Pensacola man not guilty by reason of insanity for his two attempted murder charges after shooting one deputy and shooting at another in 2019.

Robinson said in court he made his decision after two doctors found Daniel Jeremy Hux had "a mental infirmity" and could not understand what he was doing when he shot Deputy Douglas Shoemaker and shot at Sgt. Melissa Lee at his Limerick Lane home on Dec. 11, 2019.

"Based on the stipulations and lower thresholds (of clear and convincing evidence), the court does at this time find the defendant is not guilty by reason of insanity," Robinson announced in court.

During the hearing, Robinson explained that not guilty by reason of insanity does not mean Hux did not commit the crime with which he is charged, rather he did commit the act but cannot be held liable for the crime committed due to his mental infirmity.

Daniel Jeremy Hux, seen here in a Jan. 12, 2023, court appearance, was found not guilty by reason of insanity after shooting one Escambia County Sheriff's deputy and shooting at another December 2019.

The court's finding comes after Hux's attorney announced during a January hearing they did not wish to conduct a jury trial and announced they wanted Robinson to accept an insanity plea.

After that court hearing, Hux's attorneys filed a voluntary waiver of a jury trial signed by Hux that explains he understands the advantages and disadvantages of a jury trial and believes "it is in (his) own interest to request a trial by judge rather than a jury."

Robinson set a March 9 court date to determine when the two doctors who provided their medical expertise in the case are available to speak in open court to discuss in which facility Hux ought to be placed for mental and medical treatment.

According to Florida Statutes, a defendant who is acquitted of criminal charges because of a finding of not guilty by reason of insanity may be involuntarily committed if the defendant has a mental illness and, because of the illness, is "manifestly dangerous to himself or herself or others."

The defendant is then committed to an appropriate facility or program for treatment until a facility administrator or designee determines the defendant no longer fits the criteria for commitment. The defendant can then petition the court for release — a decision the court weighs based on input from the defendant, state and facility — however, it is possible for the defendant to remain in the institution indefinitely.

Daniel Hux shoots ECSO Deputy Shoemaker

Shoemaker and Lee responded to Hux's address in the 400 block of Limerick Lane on Dec. 11, 2019, after Hux called Escambia County Emergency Dispatch and said someone was trying to kidnap his son from Pensacola Christian Academy.

After being transferred to the ECSO's dispatch, he said he "needed to go to the hospital and get medicated" and said he needed an ambulance because he was feeling suicidal, according to his arrest report. He also told dispatch he "was not feeling violent and did not have any weapons."

When Shoemaker and Lee arrived to Hux's residence, Shoemaker knocked on the front door while Lee walked toward the back of the home. Shoemaker then walked to the carport area where Hux was standing with a handgun and began firing at Shoemaker, the report says.

"Shoemaker, who was wearing his Sheriff's Office uniform with Escambia County Sheriff's Office emblems, drew his duty weapon and returned fire," Hux's arrest report says. "Shoemaker was hit multiple times after retreating to the driveway area of the residence."

Lee then "immediately responded" to Shoemaker's location and began returning fire toward Hux before he retreated to the home. Hux then allegedly began firing at both deputies as Lee was providing aid to Shoemaker.

After more deputies responded to the scene, Hux surrendered and was taken into custody.

Ultimately, Shoemaker was struck four times, and Hux was shot twice.

Shoemaker and Lee's shots deemed justified by State Attorney

After the shooting, Shoemaker was released from the hospital the next day on Dec. 12, 2019.

Assistant State Attorney John Molchan conducted a review of the officer-involved shooting and announced his finding in March 2020.

“Deputy Shoemaker, after securing cover, began to return fire at the assailant who was positioned in the carport doorway,” according to Molchan's review. “He continued firing until he saw Hux go down.”

The State Attorney's Office did not levy any charges against Lee or Shoemaker.

Hux will remain in Escambia County Jail until the court and attorneys determine his medical placement.

