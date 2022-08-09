Judge finds Reed Bender guilty of trespassing stemming from mask incident at Mitchell school board meeting

Aug. 9—MITCHELL — A Mitchell man who was removed from a Mitchell school board meeting in September 2020 for refusing to wear a mask was found guilty Tuesday for trespassing.

After two years of courtroom battles that saw two trials filled with lengthy, fiery testimony, a South Dakota judge said Reed Bender's decision to "defy" the school board president's directive to leave the board meeting on Sept. 14, 2020 "constitutes as trespassing." Judge Kasey Sornensen's ruling on Tuesday to convict Bender of trespassing, a Class 2 misdemeanor offense, came after more than eight hours of witness testimony and litigation.

"This is not an issue about a mask. He is here because before the court because he defied the (Mitchell school board) president's directive to leave. His decision to remain there constitutes as trespassing," Sorensen said prior to reading the guilty verdict.

For the trespassing misdemeanor charge, Bender was sentenced to pay a $400 fine and received no jail time due to prosecuting attorneys waiving the potential 30-day jail sentence.

After a 12-person Davison County jury couldn't unanimously convict Bender, 40, in October for obstructing law enforcement officers during his removal from the September 2020 school board meeting, it resulted in a mistrial. A few months after the jury trial concluded, Davison County State's Attorney Jim Miskimins filed a new charge in November 2021 for trespassing, a Class 2 misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail and a $500 fine, if convicted.

While Bender sought another jury trial for the new trespassing charge, Miskimins waived the potential 30-day jail sentence and opted to pursue a fine instead. Under state law, a jury trial can only be used if there is potential for a sentence that involves jail time.

During the closing arguments, Bender's attorney, R. Shawn Tornow, claimed "no jury would have find him guilty," in part due to witness and school officials' testimonies agreeing the school's mask protocol was "partially enforced."

"You can't have a claimed policy that is partially enforced. A school board's actions do not have the weight of force of the law. It's not a policy," Tornow said of the school board's mask protocol that was enacted by the board in 2020.

Miskimins rejected Tornow's argument that the Mitchell school board's mask protocol and other policies don't have the force of law, which the judge sided with.

"It was either policy or had the same weight of. There was actual communication to Reed Bender that he needed to leave the premise. But he refused to leave. He remained in a place where notice by an official was given to leave. The defendant knew exactly what he was doing," Miskimins said, claiming Bender's refusal to leave was a move to "bait the school board."

Miskimins likened Bender's actions at the Sept. 14, 2020 school board meeting as selfish moves that put others in danger, including the two Mitchell police officers who struggled to remove Bender from the meeting.

"Reed Bender put those officers in danger. He's the one who knocked off their equipment. His version of the American Dream is his own rules," Miskimins said.

The defense argued the Mitchell school board's mask requirement was merely a protocol — not a policy — that does not have the force of law behind it and that the board "partially enforced" the mask measure, which was in effect for the duration of the 2020-2021 school year to combat the pandemic.

"The evidence will show the school board did not adopt a policy. It was considered to be a directive, a board rule, but it's not a policy. When it's not a policy, they don't have the force of law," Tornow said. "Their own witnesses say it was partially enforced... If it were truly trespassing, the meeting wouldn't have gone on like it did."

Several witnesses of the incident at the Sept. 14, 2020, school board meeting testified on Tuesday, including Deb Olson, president of the Mitchell Board of Education.

Olson agreed with the defense on Tuesday that the school's mask protocol was "partially enforced" in the early stages of the then newly enacted mask measure.

However, Olson said she witnessed Mitchell Superintendent Joe Graves offer Bender a mask at the beginning of the meeting to which he refused. Olson detailed the scuffle Bender had with a pair of Mitchell police officers who were called to remove him from the meeting.

"Dr. Graves offered everyone a mask, and (Bender) was the only one who did not accept. He refused to leave and maintained his seat," Olson said of the Sept. 14, 2020, meeting, noting the school board meeting resumed while officers were en route to Mitchell High School. "I saw Mr. Bender resist removal by the police and saw him grab one of the police officer's shirts."

Tornow called several witnesses to the stand, including Melissa Sigmund, a Mitchell resident who was at the Sept. 14, 2020, meeting while not wearing her mask over her face like the board's protocol outlined.

Sigmund said no school officials asked her to leave for not wearing a mask in accordance with the school's protocol at the September 2020 meeting and the previous August 24, 2020, school board meeting.

Tornow pointed to a handful of witnesses who testified that they and Bender were not wearing masks at the previous school board meeting in August 2020 as a "reason to believe" Bender would be permitted to attend the following Sept. 14, 2020, meeting without a mask.

"Because of the Aug. 24, 2020, meeting, that the owner of the premises — the school board — would have permitted him to enter and remain, it would be reasonable to believe you can stay at the Sept. 14 meeting. No citizen can have adequate notice of trespassing over a protocol that is being partially enforced," Tornow said.

Another argument the defense made centered around the school's signage in front of the MHS building prior to board meetings. Tornow referenced Sigmund and another witness, Sonja VanErdwyk's, testimonies saying the signage at the school did not state anyone who refused to wear a mask would be committing a trespassing crime like Bender was charged with.

After Bender refused to leave the meeting and said, "You will to drag me out," Superintendent Joe Graves testified Tuesday that he felt the "only option he had" was to call police and ask them to remove Bender.

Graves reiterated he did not want to press any charges on Bender for the incident.

"We were facing a large group of protocols. It was a very complicated situation. The board had set protocols, and I had to enforce them," Graves said.

Miskimins pointed to Mitchell Police officer Niko Arnold's testimony to show there is "clear evidence" Bender trespassed after refusing to leave when asked by school officials.

"The reason why were there was for a person refusing to leave the school premise," said Arnold, who was among the two officers tasked with removing Bender from the board meeting.

Toward the end of Tuesday's trial, Judge Sorensen denied acquitting Bender from the trespassing charge, citing the state has brought forth enough evidence to continue the trial.

Following Judge Sorensen's guilty verdict, Tornow indicated Bender will be appealing the judge's decision.