Judge finds state has probable cause to prosecute defendant in fatal wrong-way chase

Mar. 25—State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer found probable cause Thursday for the state to move forward with prosecuting a woman accused of feigning her kidnapping and sparking a police chase that resulted in the deaths of a Santa Fe police officer and a retired Las Vegas, N.M., firefighter.

The judge determined all but one of the nine crimes Jeannine Jaramillo is charged with occurred and probable cause exists to believe Jaramillo is the person who committed them.

The judge said there was not probable cause to support one of two charges of great bodily harm sought by the state. The reason: A police officer whose vehicle collided with another during the chase wasn't injured badly enough to meet the elements of the crime.

The most serious of the counts against Jaramillo are two counts of first-degree felony murder — meaning killings committed during the course of another felony, in this case aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer — related to the deaths of Santa Fe police Officer Robert Duran and retired firefighter Frank Lovato, whose vehicles collided March 2 while officers were pursuing Jaramillo the wrong way on Interstate 25.

The District Attorney's Office said jurors will have the option of convicting Jaramillo under two alternative theories of the crime as well, one being theory of "depraved mind murder" — used in instances in which a defendant is accused of demonstrating utter disregard for human life — or a lesser charge of homicide by vehicle reckless driving.

If convicted under one of the murder theories, Jaramillo could face up to 30 years in prison on each count; the homicide-by-vehicle charges carry a maximum penalty of six years each.

Jaramillo is also charged with great bodily harm by vehicle; a Colorado Springs, Colo., woman suffered permanent injury to her arm after she was struck head-on by one of the officers chasing Jaramillo.

Jaramillo also faces charges of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, receiving or transferring stolen vehicles, bringing contraband into a jail, making a false report of a violation of the criminal code and reckless driving. The judge bound all those charges over for prosecution in District Court.

Sommer heard five hours of testimony from a dozen prosecution witnesses before announcing her finding.

Among the witnesses the state called Thursday was Jerry Chavez, who said he'd been in the vehicle with Jaramillo immediately before the chase but got out after Jaramillo told a bystander to call police and claimed he was holding her against her will.

Chavez, 56, testified he'd dated Jaramillo "on and off" for four or five years. He said they'd driven from Las Vegas, N.M., to Santa Fe the night before and parked at an apartment complex near the interstate because there was an empty spot and they were low on gas.

Asked to describe the vehicle they traveled in — police have said Jaramillo was driving a white Chevrolet Malibu reportedly stolen from a Las Vegas woman — Chavez said all cars are the same to him.

"They look like eggs. It was pretty crowded in the back," he said of the car. "To me, it felt like somebody was back there." He said he didn't turn around and therefore didn't find out.

After initially balking at a question about whether they'd used drugs that night — and being ordered to answer by the judge — Chavez said he and Jaramillo had "smoked a little bit of meth" and spent the night in the car with the intention of panhandling for gas in the morning in order to continue to Albuquerque.

They got into an argument the next day, he said, when he discovered a pair of pants and underwear stuffed between the seats that didn't belong to him.

"I didn't want to get out because I didn't want to get stranded here in Santa Fe," Chavez said. "She kept asking me to get out and then she pulled up to some guy and asked him to call the police."

Chavez said when he saw the man had called police and heard sirens approaching, he got out of the car.

"I didn't want to get in trouble for anything," he said. "I walked away, and she drove away towards the gas station, I guess."

The District Attorney's Office also called as witnesses three Santa Fe police officers who had participated in the chase, including lead officer Julian Norris, who testified when the Malibu came to a stop after sideswiping a driver but, clearing the fatal crash unscathed, only Jaramillo emerged from the vehicle.

All three officers testified they were dispatched to a kidnapping in progress in which a man was allegedly holding a woman hostage at gunpoint, and they said that was what they believed as they were chasing Jaramillo through the streets of Santa Fe and the wrong way on the highway.

Norris testified when the Malibu came to a stop, Jaramillo ran toward him and, when he asked where the man was, she gestured that he'd run away.

Jaramillo's defense attorney, Richard Pugh, didn't call any witnesses or make any argument Thursday.

Questions he asked the state's witnesses suggest he might focus on whether officers in the chase complied with the Safe Pursuit Act, which guides officers' use of high-speed pursuits.

Pugh asked a state police case agent to confirm Frank Lovato was going the speed limit and wearing his seat belt when struck by Duran, who was pursuing Jaramillo the wrong way on the interstate.

Pugh asked the officers if they were trained in the Safe Pursuit Act and whether their commanding officers had ever given them directives to stop the pursuit.

All three officers testified they were trained on the act and said they had not been commanded to call off the chase.

Another detail that emerged during Thursday's hearing: Four officers had originally been involved in chasing the Malibu the wrong way on the highway, but one had stopped chasing the vehicle when it made a U-turn and continued driving south in the more-congested northbound lanes.

Officer Michael Romero — who had been on the force less than a year and had only been authorized to patrol without a partner three days before the incident — testified he had opted not to follow the Malibu then.

Jaramillo is being held without bond; her attorney could ask that the issue be revisited in the future.