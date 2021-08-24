Judge forbids Tory Lanez from attending events with Megan Thee Stallion

Lanez was ordered to pay more money to remain on bail — and told he’ll be jailed if he gets near her again.

A California judge has ordered that Tory Lanez can not attend any event where Megan Thee Stallion will be present.

Lanez showed up in Miami at Rolling Loud in July in a surprise appearance during DaBaby’s now-infamous set, which came immediately after Megan performed. Fans immediately wondered if the Canadian rapper was in violation of a restraining order a judge put in place when Lanez was charged with felony assault for allegedly shooting the superstar rhymer in her feet in July 2020.

Turns out that answer was yes.

According to TMZ, Lanez appeared in a Los Angeles court on Monday and was ordered to pay more money to remain out on bail, the figure increased from $190,000 to $250,000. Additionally, Judge Keith Borjon ordered him again to stay away from Megan, adding specific conditions that he avoids anywhere she will be present.

“You do not want to be doing things like this, sir,” Borjon told him. “You have the means and the wherewithal and a lot of smart people around you to advise you as to how you should be conducting your life so we don’t have to have hearings like this.”

The judge added that if the issue arises again, Lanez would be remanded into custody.

As previously reported, Lanez — whose legal name is Daystar Peterson — has pleaded not guilty to shooting the Megan Thee Stallion. His charges include a felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

He was arrested after the Houston rapstress sustained gunshot injuries to both feet. She named him the shooter during an Instagram Live post in which she shared frustrations about the violent incident and the reaction from fans and media.

“Yes, this ni— Tory shot me,” she said last August. She claimed the singer “got his publicist and your people going to these blogs lying” about what really went down that fateful night.

Since the shooting last July, she has used her platform to continue speaking for Black women and the need for widespread and equal protection. Appearing on Saturday Night Live in October as the musical guest, and even flaunting her talent in skits, the 25-year-old made a statement in support of police shooting victim Breonna Taylor in the middle of her performance.

“We have to protect our Black women and love our Black women because, at the end of the day, we need our Black women,” hip-hop’s resident hot girl exclaimed on the national stage. “We need to protect our Black men and stand up for our Black men because, at the end of the day, we tired of seeing hashtags of our Black men.”

This article contains reporting from theGrio's DeMicia Inman.

