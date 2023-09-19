Judge formally dismisses murder case after man spent 48 years in Oklahoma prison

Glynn Simmons, a former death row inmate whose life sentence was overturned in 2023, attends a meeting held by anti-death penalty advocates at First Unitarian Church in Oklahoma City, on Tuesday, Sept. 12. 2023.

An Oklahoma district judge has dismissed the murder case against a man who served nearly five decades in prison for a murder he maintains he did not commit.

Tuesday, Oklahoma County District Judge Amy Palumbo granted District Attorney Vicki Behenna's request to dismiss the case against Glynn Ray Simmons, who had been convicted of first-degree murder in the 1974 death of Carolyn Sue Rogers. Charges were dismissed "with prejudice," meaning they can't be refiled.

"It's finally over," Simmons said in a statement Tuesday evening. "I am grateful to my attorneys and to everyone who has been helping me since I was released. I'm going to spend what is left of my life helping others in similar situations."

Behenna requested the case be dismissed last week, saying the state would have difficulty proving the case against Simmons "beyond a reasonable doubt." Earlier this year, a review of the case revealed that a significant police report on a suspect lineup had not been turned over to Simmons' defense attorney for trial, a potential violation of the Brady Rule.

"One of the things that I stand by very strongly is a defendant's right to a fair trial, where he has all the evidence to defend himself," Behenna said during a news conference in April. "That didn't happen here."

Simmons, now 70, was 22 years old when he was convicted of the murder, but has always claimed he was in Louisiana at the time of the crime. He spent 48 years in prison before being freed on a medical own recognizance bond in July. Palumbo had previously vacated Simmons' sentence "in the interest of justice," with a possible retrial set for Oct. 23.

A status hearing originally scheduled for Wednesday, along with the possible retrial, has been canceled in the wake of Palumbo's ruling Tuesday.

Glynn Simmons speaks with Paris Powell, another death row inmate whose sentence was overturned in 2009, during a meeting at First Unitarian Church in Oklahoma City, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

Simmons' next steps forward

Simmons’ lawyers, Joe Norwood and John Coyle, told The Oklahoman they were pleased with the ruling. They now plan to pursue further action on Simmons' behalf, which includes compensation for his time behind bars.

“I don’t think anybody’s going to formally apologize to him, because the people that withheld the evidence are more than likely dead,” Coyle said. “But we’re going to continue to fight for him and get the money he deserves from the state.”

Simmons started a GoFundMe campaign, citing needs with food, clothing, shelter, transportation and medical assistance, as he now has cancer. Supporters of Simmons, as well as his lawyers, have asked people to donate to it.

"Glynn has had the prime of his earning life taken due to this wrongful conviction and needs some grace," Norwood told The Oklahoman.

Not described as exoneration, but feels like one, lawyers say

The DA's spokespeople had previously been careful to not describe the dismissal of Simmons' case as an "exoneration," but, as far as his lawyers are concerned, Tuesday's ruling amounted to one.

“So, there is no universal definition for 'exoneration,' and it varies from state to state, state law to federal law,” Norwood said. “But, per the University of Michigan exoneree registry, if a conviction’s been vacated and then dismissed, it’s considered an exoneration. Prosecutors may never come around and say it, but at the end of the day (...) I’m going with that.”

Simmons’ legal team said they soon will also ask a court to officially find him innocent, “but that’s purely for compensation purposes,” Norwood said.

“Glynn is probably going to end up being the longest-serving wrongful conviction in the history of the United States,” Norwood said.

Glynn Simmons speaks with supporters at First Unitarian Church in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma judge formally dismisses 1974 murder case against Glynn Simmons