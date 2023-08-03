Judge formally sentences Pittsburgh synagogue shooter to death

After a jury recommended the death penalty for Pittsburgh synagogue shooter Robert Bowers, survivors and the loved ones of victims had the opportunity to address him directly Thursday before the judge formally handed down the sentence.

U.S. District Judge Robert Colville imposed the sentence on Robert Bowers, a 50-year-old truck driver whose vicious antisemitism led him to shoot his way into a place of worship and target people for practicing their faith.

“I have nothing specific that I care to say to Mr. Bowers,” Colville said, before issuing the formal sentence. “I am however convinced there is nothing I could say to him that might be meaningful.”

After the verdict was announced Wednesday, survivors and family members of the 11 killed held a press conference in a room where, years before, the same people were awaiting news about their loved ones after the massacre.

For survivor, Audrey Glickman, the sentencing is only positive because it means the “long slog” is over.

“Justice is something we have to tend continually. This has been a step in the right direction,” Glickman said.

For others, the verdict means justice — but it doesn’t eliminate the grief that remains.

“A piece of my heart will forever be gone. Finally, justice has been served. Even though nothing will bring my dad back, I feel a weight has been lifted and I can breathe,” said Leigh Stein, daughter of Daniel Stein.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

