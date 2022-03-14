Judge: Former nonprofit head Stephanie TenBarge violated probation for theft convictions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Federal prosecutors say former ECHO Housing Corporation executive director Stephanie TenBarge misled the court about her assets before her sentencing on theft charges and then hid new financial transactions from her probation officer.

In a legal brief filed Monday in U.S. District, prosecutors outline why they believe TenBarge's probation should be revoked. Judge Richard Young — who last month ruled she violated probation — will sentence TenBarge in a 1 p.m. hearing Tuesday.

Accused of embezzling $147,000 from the non-profit organization, TenBarge pleaded guilty to three counts of theft. U.S. District Court Judge Richard Young sentenced her to two years of probation in March 2021.

In December, federal prosecutors accused her of violating the conditions of that probation, according to court records.TenBarge denied it, according to court records. However, after a hearing on Feb. 28, Young agreed that she had violated those conditions.

Prosecutors say that after her sentencing TenBarge sold a real estate parcel she owned under the name "Stephanie A. Clark," which she had not included in the assets she reported to the court before sentencing. TenBarge apparently intended to use the sale to help pay her attorneys, according to the court document.

Prosecutors said TenBarge had used funds from ECHO to pay the property taxes on the parcel.

"Such disclosure is particularly important in a fraud case in which a non-profit victim has lost a substantial amount of money," wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Sawa.

Paying restitution was central to the reasoning for sentencing TenBarge to probation instead of incarcerating her, prosecutors argued.

However, according to Monday's court filing, prosecutors did not learn until after her sentencing that TenBarge paid her restitution in full with a loan from a relative.

TenBarge also reportedly did not tell the court that she refinanced her home after her sentencing. Instead, according to prosecutors, she used part of the refinancing proceeds to to pay off three credit cards and then made more than $5,000 in new credit charges on them. All of this was done without telling her probation officer.

The remaining funds from refinancing were given to the relative who loaned her the money for restitution, prosecutors said.

An Indiana State Board of Accounts report released after her indictment said TenBarge used ECHO funds to pay for personal goods and services ranging from lawn care and work on her home to personal property taxes from Jan. 1, 2015, to Feb. 28, 2018.

TenBarge left her job at the nonprofit in March 2018 after ECHO filed a complaint against her. The complaint alleged TenBarge made unauthorized payments to herself, including issuing unauthorized payroll checks to herself.

Mark Wilson covers education and environment at the Courier & Press. Contact him at mark.wilson@courierpress.com.

