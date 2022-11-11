Judge Fragale retiring after 40 years in the legal profession in Marion County

After 40 years in the legal profession, Judge Robert D. Fragale has chosen to step aside. He is retiring effective Dec. 31, 2022, ending a 30-year career as a judge in Marion County.

"I celebrated 40 years in the practice of law this year, so it's time," said Judge Fragale. "I've been planning this for quite a while. I wanted to give the staff ample opportunity to know that it was coming because change is difficult for everybody, myself included."

His career on the bench includes many milestones such as development of the Marion County Family Resource Center in 2021. The purpose of that facility is "to strengthen Marion’s youth and families in order to prevent the unnecessary and inappropriate detainment of youth in detention and to provide services that create stability opportunities for families in need."

Judge Fragale, a native of Butler, Pennsylvania, completed undergraduate studies at Slippery Rock University in 1978, earning a bachelor of science degree, and then earned a juris doctor from Capital University Law School in 1982. Prior to becoming an attorney, Fragale served as an environmental scientist for the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for five years. He began private practice in 1983 in Marion, serving with his father-in-law.

"I learned the law, what I call, old school," Judge Fragale said. "In those days, I believe our profession was more admirable than it is today. I think advertising has taken its toll on our profession and cheapened it to a certain degree, but I love the practice of law."

Judge Fragale served as a magistrate in Marion County Common Pleas Court Probate and Juvenile Division from 1992 to 2004. From May to December 2004, he served as judge of Marion County Common Pleas Court General Division after being appointed. He then served as a magistrate of Marion County Family Court from 2004 to 2009.

In the November 2008 general election, Judge Fragale ran without opposition and was elected judge of the Marion County Family Court. He successfully ran for reelection in 2014 and again in 2020, both times without opposition.

"The general division experience was amazing," Judge Fragale said. "At that time, I had seven jury trials in eight months, which is quite a lot of jury trials, but it gave me great experience. I've only had one jury trial (in family court) in 14 years. But we do a lot of hearings and trials with parties and attorneys. Our pro se docket (people who represent themselves in court) has really exploded. So many people think they can go through this process without legal assistance, but they just don't realize the possible consequences. We try to guide them and suggest to them strongly that they should contact an attorney. I kid people sometimes and ask them, 'Would you operate on yourself if you had a medical problem?' But we get them through it."

Judge Fragale said he's thankful for the many good judges and staff members that he's had the opportunity for to work with during his time in the legal profession, both in private practice and as a judge.

"I've worked with some amazing judges over the years. Judge (Richard) Rogers was on the general division bench and I took his seat in 2004," he said. "Bill Finnegan ran against me and beat me and Bill and I to this day are great friends. There was never a negative thing said between him and I when we ran that year. Judge (Thomas) Jenkins, who was my predecessor in this position, I was a magistrate for him for 15 years doing probate and juvenile work. And then Judge (Deborah) Alspach, who retired two years ago, I did a lot of domestic relations work for her when I was a magistrate.

"We've created quite a family of employees in this court. We're up to about 70 employees when we can fill all of our positions. We like to keep our employees. We do the best we can to make sure they have the ability to stay here, economically and otherwise."

So what's next for the judge after he retires in December? He said he and his wife have plenty of activities to keep them busy.

"I love the outdoors so I plan to do some more hunting and fishing," Judge Fragale said. "My wife and I have 11 grandchildren and we are blessed to have them all close to us. In fact, our son that lives the furthest away lives in Lewis Center (in Delaware County). We're very blessed to have all of our kids and grandkids so close. They'll take up a lot of our time and our oldest (grandchild) just turned 10 (years old). All of our children attended Marion Catholic and participated in sports. And if you're upright and you attended Marion Catholic, then you participated in whatever sports they had.

"So our grandchildren are involved in basketball, softball, volleyball, flag football, so my wife and I will spend a lot of time just following all of them around."

Marion County Family Court Judge Robert Fragale, right, hugs colleague Judge Deborah Alspach during a ceremony celebrating Alspach's career and retirement in February 2020.

Other plans include returning to serve as a visiting judge, Judge Fragale said. He's already submitted a request to the Ohio Supreme Court to serve in that capacity.

"I anticipate doing that at some point, but to what extent will be up to me to decide how much or how little I want to do," he said. "I am not going to do it on a full-time basis, by any means. But I want to keep somewhat involved."

Judge Fragale said he plans to remain active in the organizations in which he's already involved, including probate, juvenile, and domestic judge organizations.

"I'm going to stay involved with them so I can stay in tune with what's going on in our profession," he said.

The Marion County Republican Party Central Committee is now reviewing applications from qualified individuals to fill the role of Marion County Family Court judge. The Central Committee is scheduled to meet on Saturday, Nov. 19 to conduct interviews with the applicants and then make a recommendation to the governor's office for final approval. By state law, the governor is given the authority to appoint judges in the case of vacancies on courts.

