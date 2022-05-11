Judge frees innocent man after 30 years of a life sentence

  • It wasn't murder: Judge frees innocent man after 30 years

    After serving 30 years of a life sentence in Tennessee for the fire that killed his girlfriend, a 65-year-old man has been declared innocent and released from prison. Claude Garrett was released Tuesday from Riverbend prison in Nashville after a judge vacated his murder conviction and a prosecutor dismissed all charges against him, news outlets reported. “Garrett has shown actual innocence,” Criminal Court Judge Monte Watkins ruled.