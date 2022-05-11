Judge frees innocent man after 30 years of a life sentence

Reuters

Although large firms including Shell, BP and TotalEnergies have already announced they have stopped buying cargoes of crude oil and refined products of Russian origin, others continue to trade Russian oil, traders said and documents show. The European Union is heavily reliant on Russian diesel, which Refinitiv data shows accounts for roughly half of its total imports in May, and has yet to agree on an embargo on Russian oil as some of its member states oppose such a move. And although trading Russian diesel is not currently in breach of any EU sanctions, the window for doing so may be closing regardless of any oil embargo, with some firms saying they plan to cut purchases of Russian oil products from May 15.