Judge who gave former drug dealer a 2nd chance swears him in as a lawyer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catherine Garcia, Night editor
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lady Justice and the scales of justice.
Lady Justice and the scales of justice. iStock

In 2005, Edward Martell was in Wayne County Circuit Judge Bruce Morrow's courtroom, waiting to hear his fate — he was 27 and facing up to 20 years in prison for drug dealing.

"Any other judge would have flushed me," Martell told Deadline Detroit, but Morrow said "everybody needs love" and instead gave Martell three years probation and implored him to become "a CEO of a Fortune 500 company instead of being out here selling drugs." Tired of how he was living, Martell took this as a challenge, and soon got his GED and enrolled in community college, wanting to become a lawyer.

Martell received full-ride scholarships at the University of Detroit Mercy, where he attended undergrad and law school. While his criminal record did not immediately disqualify him from being admitted to the Michigan Bar, Martell told Deadline Detroit he was concerned he was "chasing a dream with no guarantee." During his character and fitness review, he explained his past and had his colleagues at Perkins Law Group, where he conducted legal research, testify on his behalf.

When he was approved, Martell told Deadline Detroit, he "sobbed like a baby." Earlier this month, he was sworn in as a member of the Michigan Bar, with Morrow administering the oath. Martell, now 43, will specialize in criminal law, and he said he hopes his story will "provide some of these young men and women with some motivation. You plant a seed, and hope it will grow." Morrow recalled that he told Martell, "'Let's see how far you can go.' And man, he hasn't finished yet."

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s literally breaking us’: Restaurant bosses angry with hundreds of no-shows as indoor dining reopens

    Hospitality venues are now able to seat people indoors after months of closures and outdoor dining

  • Italian mafia don nicknamed the 'king of cocaine' arrested in Brazil

    A mafia drug baron nicknamed the King of Cocaine, who is Italy’s second most wanted fugitive, has been arrested in Brazil after more than two decades on the run. Rocco Morabito is a senior figure in the ‘Ndrangheta, the organised crime network from Calabria that has extended its reach across the globe and makes billions of euros a year from trafficking cocaine from South America to Europe. He is considered to be the main broker between South American drug cartels and the multiple clans that make up the ‘Ndrangheta. He is now expected to be extradited to Italy, where he was convicted in absentia of drug trafficking and mafia association and sentenced to 30 years in prison. Morabito “was considered the second most wanted criminal in Italy and accused of involvement with the 'Ndrangheta, considered one of the largest and most powerful criminal organisations in the world,” the Brazilian justice ministry said in a statement.

  • Brad Pitt granted joint custody of children with Angelina Jolie in tentative ruling

    Pitt was granted a request to adjust the current custody agreement to allow him more time with his children, sources confirmed.

  • Factbox: Who are Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's foes?

    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's foes range from dissidents inside the country and Western-backed political opponents in exile, to Turkey-backed fighters in northwest Syria and U.S.-backed Kurds controlling an autonomous region in the northeast. Assad, with the help of Russia and Iran-backed forces, has all but crushed a mainly Sunni Muslim armed opposition that evolved from peaceful demonstrations in 2011. Assad's political opponents have been riven by divisions and competing interests.

  • Biden administration backs Trump-era Alaska oil drilling plans

    The Biden administration on Wednesday defended in the U.S. District Court for Alaska a massive ConocoPhillips oil and gas project approved during the Trump-era, per the New York Times.Why it matters: President Biden has pledged to move away from fossil fuels. But the project has the backing of officials including Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) — who's viewed as a potential ally for Biden in his attempts to push through policies in an evenly divided Senate, the NYT notes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Some tribal leaders and unions also back the project, but environmental groups say the Trump administration didn't consider the effects the Willow drilling project in part of the National Petroleum Reserve would have on wildlife and climate-change, according to Reuters. A judge temporarily blocked the project in May after the environmental groups filed a lawsuit.What they're saying: The Biden administration didn't clarify how its stance fit with climate policies, but it said in the filing sufficient considerations had been made in regards to greenhouse gas emissions and the effects the project would have on "fish, caribou and polar bear habitat," the Times reports.The filing noted that Conoco has "valid lease rights" and can "develop its leases 'subject to reasonable regulation,'" per the NYT.Representatives for the Interior Department did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Report: Donald Trump tried to intervene in Patriots' Spygate investigation

    A new report from ESPN alleges Donald Trump tried to get Senator Arlen Specter to drop his Spygate investigation into the Patriots on owner Robert Kraft's behalf.

  • Merlin Labs emerges from stealth to bring autonomy to 55-craft King Air fleet

    When Merlin Labs founder Matt George was learning to fly in Vermont, he had a close call with a JetBlue aircraft that was coming into Burlington airport. A few years later, after the transportation company he founded (Bridj) was acquired by Singapore-based Transit Systems, he started thinking about how he could bring to the air the innovations that were taking place in autonomous ground transportation. Now, two-and-a-half years after founding Merlin Labs, the company is coming out of stealth with a 55-aircraft partnership with aviation solutions company Dynamic Aviation.

  • Exclusive: Ford follows GM, VW with two new dedicated EV platforms by 2025 - sources

    Ford Motor Co will announce on Wednesday that it is developing two dedicated all-electric vehicle platforms, one for full-size trucks and SUVs, the other for cars and smaller SUVs, as part of a strategy to catch General Motors Co, Volkswagen AG and Tesla Inc in the global electrification race, sources familiar with Ford's plans said. The dedicated platforms will give Ford common architectures — including shared chassis components, electric motors and battery packs — on which to base many of its future electric vehicles. Ford said it does not comment on future product speculation.

  • Former Sen. Heller preps comeback run for Nevada governor

    Heller has been meeting with GOP governors, donors and other party leaders during the Republican Governors Association conference.

  • ‘The Bold Type’ Final Season Premiere Fixed Some Big Mistakes – and Thank Goodness (Commentary)

    When “The Bold Type” aired its fourth season finale, even the stars knew that fans would be frustrated. Not only did it leave a ton of loose ends — something particularly troublesome considering it hadn’t been renewed for a fifth season yet — but those loose ends were wildly out of character for Sutton, Kat and Jane. The good news is, this week’s season premiere took its job to heart and cleaned up the mess beautifully. First, let’s recap where we left everyone — it has been almost a year, after all. When last we saw Sutton, she was coping with the fact that Richard left her after learning that she didn’t ever want to have kids. Hoping to find comfort from her mother, Sutton went home to Harrisburg, only to learn that her mother had relapsed in her alcoholism and run off with some guy. The revelation destroyed an already broken Sutton, and her coping mechanisms weren’t great. She fell into bed with Billy — her high school ex, who has a wife and kids — got caught with him, and went on her own drinking bender. Kat finally gave into temptation and slept with Eva, the ultra-conservative daughter of the ultra-conservative board member that Kat sacrificed her job at Scarlet to oust. Of course, she felt horrible after being with Eva and ended up ghosting her pretty harshly. Only Jane really came out of the season four finale okay, spending most of it chasing a story that she continued to chase through the premiere. But really, none of it fit. At no point have fans ever worried about Sutton having a drinking problem like her mother, nor had we ever seen her totally shut out Kat and Jane. And of course, seeing the always outspoken Kat end up with someone so diametrically opposed in views was just… icky. Even Aisha Dee, who plays Kat, noted that the move “felt confusing and out of character.” Having those moments be the final moments with these women would’ve been devastating. Luckily, “The Bold Type” was renewed for a fifth and final season, giving them a chance to fix things. And fix things, the premiere surely did. Though Sutton was still processing her emotions through drink — the episode was set only one day after the events of the finale — it was shown in a way that was equal parts fun and concerning. Meghann Fahy plays an entertaining drunk, let’s just be honest. Still, she nearly sabotaged her entire career in the process. But, by the end of the night, Sutton hit a reckoning with herself. Having her pitch chosen for an upcoming ad buyers conference, she remembered that she loves what she does, and wants to be good at it. It’s nice to know she remembers, considering she’s spent four seasons working to get where she is. Sutton comes clean to Jane and Kat, and the trio vow not to keep secrets from each other, restoring the OT3 that we know and love. Meanwhile, after a bit of pushing from Sutton and Jane, Kat owned up to the fact that just ghosting Eva wasn’t cool, and eventually gave her an honest rundown of why it happened. “After we slept together, I really, I didn’t like myself,” Kat admits. “And it’s not just that we see the world differently. It’s the things you believe in, the things that you work to protect. Those things hurt people like me.” She’s not wrong, and it’s an entirely valid reason to keep the two apart. “The Bold Type” has done a phenomenal job in depicting what a real conservative and a real progressive look like. And it’s a beautiful thing not to see a show force the enemies-to-lovers trope. (Especially in this case, as it leaves the door open for Adena to return for Kat). And yet, it was simultaneously handled in a way that you sympathized, if only ever so slightly, with Eva. The episode was a clear indicator that “The Bold Type” plans to honor its characters, and stay true to the fierce, inspiring women that they are (albeit, with semi-shoddy reporting skills in Jane’s case). And that’s just plain delightful. Read original story ‘The Bold Type’ Final Season Premiere Fixed Some Big Mistakes – and Thank Goodness (Commentary) At TheWrap

  • Congo orders partial evacuation of eruption-hit Goma

    GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) -Thousands of people fled the Congolese city of Goma any way they could on Thursday after officials said magma under the city could cause a second volcanic eruption and ordered parts of the city to evacuate. More than 20,000 people are homeless and 40 still missing following Saturday evening's eruption, which sent rivers of lava flowing toward Goma, killing at least 31 and destroying more than 3,000 homes, according to the United Nations. The lava from Mount Nyiragongo stopped just 300 metres short of Goma airport, the main hub for aid operations in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

  • Lauren Boebert mocked for declaring ‘My pronoun is Patriot’ – which is not a pronoun

    ‘I’m guessing you were not very good at Mad Libs,’ one Twitter user replies

  • Trump biographer says CFO will flip on former president if threatened with prison as grand jury convened

    ‘Investigators have clearly been pressuring him and his family members legally,’ Tim O’Brien says of Allen Weisselberg

  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren grilled Jamie Dimon over Chase charging nearly $1.5 billion in overdraft fees during the pandemic

    The four biggest banks collected a combined $4 billion in overdraft fees from customers during the pandemic, against the recommendation of regulators.

  • Ariana Grande finally gives fans a peek at her Montecito wedding to Dalton Gomez

    Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married without much fanfare earlier this month. Now the pop star is showing the world what it all looked like.

  • Mike Lindell tried to get into a Republican governors meeting. He was told to leave

    MyPillow CEO sought to challenge GOP officials over his debunked election fraud conspiracies

  • Ohio city bans all abortions and declares it’s a ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

    Council member who resigned in protest says council has been ‘hijacked’ by people trying to ‘force their personal, political and religious views on entire citizenship of Lebanon’

  • Melbourne lockdown: Fears over outbreak sparks restrictions

    The Australian state of Victoria shuts down again as a fresh outbreak in the capital fuels anxiety.

  • Sir Alex Ferguson says his fascination with former US President John F. Kennedy helped shape him into one of sport's great leaders

    Kennedy served as US president at the height of the Cold War, which Ferguson told Insider was an amazing challenge for a young president.

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments