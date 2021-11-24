Judge: Girl, 9, can testify in rape trial

Nov. 24—LIMA — A nine-year-old girl will be allowed to testify in a rape trial, Allen County Common Pleas Judge Terri Kohlrieser has ruled.

Kohlrieser talked separately with an 8-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl Tuesday morning to determine whether each would make competent witnesses for the state in its prosecution of Timothy Boedicker, 41, on 14 counts each of rape and sexual battery charges.

Kohlreiser found the older of the two siblings to be competent.

"She has an ability to receive accurate impressions of fact and observe acts which she will testify about and communicate what was observed accurately and truthfully," the judge said.

On the other hand, the Kohlreiser ruled the younger of the two not competent to give witness testimony at this time.

"Unfortunately, while he certainly has an understanding of truth and falsity, (and) the ability to appreciate the need to be truthful, the court is more concerned with his ability to accurately recollect things and more importantly to communicate what he's observed," Kohlrieser explained. "He wasn't able to give me some accurate information and it could just be the setting he's in, however, it's the same setting he would be in for his testimony."

While Kohlrieser prohibited the minor boy's testimony, she did say areas of it would be allowed.

The judge also approved defense attorney Thomas Lucente's request for funds to hire a defense investigator to assist in the case.

Boedicker was indicted by an Allen County grand jury in September on the 14 counts of rape and 14 counts of sexual battery, felonies of the first- and second-degrees respectively and has been charged with five additional sex-related counts involving an underage female.

In February the grand jury returned indictments charging Boedicker with another three counts of rape and two third-degree felony counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Boedicker turned down an October 21 plea offer that Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Kyle Thines said required a plea of guilty to one count of sexual battery, a second-degree felony, and a count of first-degree felony rape. In exchange, the state would have dismissed the remaining counts and eliminate a potential life sentence on the rape charge.

Story continues

The victim in the most recent case was 12 years old when the alleged incidents took place between February through July 2020. In September of last year, Boedicker was charged with 28 counts of allegedly performing sex acts on a 10-year-old girl in 2018. It is not clear if the victims are the same female.

According to court documents, Boedicker used a sex toy on the girl in 2018 when she was temporarily in his care at a Dingledine Avenue residence in Lima. The latest allegations of ongoing sexual assault were disclosed by the young girl when she implicated Boedicker in later attacks that she told police took place in Lima and Delphos.

The case is scheduled for a Jan. 3, 2022 ,trial date.