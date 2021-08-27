Judge gives 18 years to woman who enabled, failed to report sexual abuse

Aug. 27—A woman who pled guilty to enabling and failing to report her boyfriend's sexual abuse of a child received 10 years in prison and another eight on probation in Cleveland County District Court this week.

Judge Thad Balkman sentenced Jamie Page, 38, to an 18-year split sentence — meaning she'll serve 10 years in the Department of Corrections and eight on probation — for enabling child sexual abuse, and a one-year sentence for failing to report that abuse. The two sentences will run concurrently.

Page's case is tied to that of Anthony Lynn Dunn, or Anthony Defreeze, whom Balkman sentenced to 400 years in prison earlier this summer.

Defreeze was convicted in a February jury trial of sexually assaulting two underaged victims, each under 12 years old, multiple times between September 2015 and September 2017.

Page, charged in 2018 with enabling and failing to report child sexual abuse over a two-year period, was accused of allowing Defreeze access to one of the underaged victims and failing to report the abuse when the victim confided in her. Defreeze and Page were in a relationship when the abuse occurred.

According to a 2018 affidavit from the investigating detective, when the girl told Page she was being assaulted, Page "dismissed the child's reports of abuse by telling her that she was dreaming, or that Mr. Defreeze would not do that."

"The defendant did not report the abuse to authorities and continued to allow Mr. Defreeze access to the child," the affidavit reads.

Page entered an Alford plea, which means that while she maintains her innocence, her defense admits there is enough evidence against her to convict her if she went to a jury trial. The plea acts, for all intents and purposes, as a guilty plea, despite Page never admitting guilt.

While Defreeze was found guilty of molestation by a jury in February, he similarly maintained his innocence, telling Balkman at his May sentencing that he was "being set up." Seventeen witnesses were called to testify against Defreeze in February.

"I believe that you caused irreparable pain and suffering to the people that you preyed upon, these girls that were 30 years younger than you," Balkman told Defreeze in response to his claims of being set up. "You took advantage of them, you robbed them of their youth and to this day you maintain your innocence and deny culpability."

Balkman said at Page's Monday sentencing that Page had failed to protect the child from Defreeze's abuse, and was being sentenced accordingly.

"In my house, we have a picture that hangs prominently, and it's based on a scripture and it's a picture of a mother hen," Balkman told Page during the sentencing. "And around this mother hen are her baby chicks. And it's a picture we use to impress upon ourselves as parents, and our children, the critical role that parents — and particularly a mother, has a duty to gather and to gently watch over her chicks to protect them from predators.

"Certainly, in this case, there was a predator, and Ms. Page, you're here today because you failed to protect [this child] and others from this predator."

