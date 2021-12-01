Judge gives ‘Dreadhead Cowboy’ jail stint for contempt of court in animal cruelty case

The judge presiding over the “Dreadhead Cowboy’s” animal cruelty case held him in contempt of court Tuesday and ordered him into custody for 90 days, records show.

It was the culmination of months of tension between the activist, whose real name is Adam Hollingsworth, and Judge Michael McHale.

Hollingsworth has been representing himself for months, and routine court hearings have often spiraled into verbal sparring between McHale, who would accuse Hollingsworth of being disruptive and combative, and Hollingsworth, who accused McHale of being punitive and biased toward prosecutors.

On Tuesday, after what McHale described as repeated further disruptions, he signed a contempt order.

“This court set very clear ground rules as to how communication between this court and the parties was to proceed in effort to make the proceedings much more focused, efficient and respectful than they have ever been in the past. The defendant indicated that he understood these terms,” McHale wrote in the order. “Nevertheless, within minutes, this defendant continued to interrupt this court and also gave evasive answers to very direct questions in an effort to distract, confuse and delay the proceedings as he done regularly throughout these proceedings.”

People found in direct criminal contempt of court can be sentenced to as much as six months in jail.

Activists blasted the decision as word spread Tuesday; on Twitter, Black Lives Matter Chicago called it “a horrible retaliatory move.”

Hollingsworth’s next court date is set for late January.

As the “Dreadhead Cowboy,” he gained national fame and adoration last year attending protests and community events on horseback.

But the feel-good story came to an abrupt end in September of last year, when he was charged with felony animal cruelty after being accused of mistreating his horse in a 7½-mile gallop on the Dan Ryan during a protest. The journey ended with the animal allegedly severely injured and near death.

mcrepeau@chicagotribune.com