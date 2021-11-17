Judge gives Hillsborough County Attorney six months to improve or face $1K fine

Nov. 17—A Hillsborough County Superior Court judge has issued a $1,000 sanction against the office of County Attorney John Coughlin, hoping it provides an incentive to address what the judge said are systemic breakdowns of the office.

Judge Will Delker suspended the fine for six months on the condition that prosecutors meet deadlines spelled out in rules faced by prosecutors in all New Hampshire courts.

Delker issued the sanction in a 12-page order that outlines the four deadlines missed in a case involving reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

"Ignoring the lapses here is not palatable because it would be a tacit acknowledgment that the Court's orders have no teeth," Delker wrote.

Even if Coughlin must eventually pay the $1,000 sanction, it represents a financial dust speck in an office that will spend $6.5 million this year.

In an email, Coughlin said his office prosecutes more cases than any in the state and takes deadlines seriously.

"The latest order serves only to destabilize and demoralize the hard working members of the Hillsborough County Attorney's Office and potentially defund prosecution by depleting limited resources," wrote Coughlin, a Republican and retired judge elected to the office last November.

The judge listed nine other cases where deadlines were missed or judicial orders were ignored. In one, the prosecutor was 45 minutes late for a hearing.

The shortcomings involve nine different prosecutors in an office of 19, prompting Delker to conclude the issue involves a systemic breakdown in the office, he wrote.

Delker acknowledged some of the challenges faced by Coughlin when the prosecutor took office in January. The office had only recently been freed of oversight by then Attorney General Gordon MacDonald; Coughlin had five prosecutor vacancies; and another five left shortly after he took over.

But Delker noted that Coughlin has blamed scheduling problems on the lack of effective software. Delker labeled that an "excuse" and noted that the county information technology department has yet to purchase and install Microsoft365.

He credited Coughlin for adopting a formal policy to transfer the cases of departing prosecutors to their replacements. And Coughlin has implemented training sessions and has regular contact with court clerks to discuss recurrent issues.

"Nonetheless, some of the problems, like the failure to make a timely plea offer as required by (court rules) could have been implemented on the first day the new County Attorney took office," Delker wrote.

The deadline for prosecutors to make a plea offer — state court rules say 14 days before a dispositional conference — is the biggest issue for Delker.

When former Attorney General Gordon MacDonald took control of the office from Coughlin's predecessor, Democrat Michael Conlon, changes included reviews of plea bargains by senior staff.

Delker said the deadline is often missed, and when that happens additional conferences must be scheduled. Prosecutors, defense lawyers, judges and court clerks must spend more time attending repeat hearings, he said. Likewise, victims are left with uncertainty.

"None of this is in the public interest," Delker wrote.

Delker said he did not issue the sanction lightly and is mindful that all humans make mistakes, especially those under pressure from crushing caseloads.

"Isolated lapses, inadvertent oversights, or other sporadic non-compliance that does not cause significant disruption or waste of judicial resources would not warrant a judicial remedy," he wrote. "But that is not the situation presented in this case."

Coughlin disputed that his prosecutor missed an Aug. 2 deadline in the case involving Carlos Marsach, where the dispute is being played out.

He said prosecutors complied with Delker's order, which called for providing a plea officer on the day of a status conference. To date, the defense attorney has not replied to the offer, he wrote.

Also, Delker rejected a request by the defense attorney to have the case transferred to another prosecutor. The defense attorney expressed fears that Coughlin's prosecutor was seeking a harsh prison sentence because of the notoriety of the case.

Delker also ruled that Coughlin must release much of the information in a thick binder that he filed with Delker under seal to explain the delays.

Coughlin has to release information about employee salaries and benefits, and information about a court case that is already public, Delker ordered.

Delker ordered Coughlin to reconsider why the remainder of the file should remain under wraps, and he urged the prosecutor to consult recent Supreme Court rulings that expanded public access to personnel files.

The Union Leader Corp. and New England First Amendment Coalition have intervened in the case to gain access to the documents.