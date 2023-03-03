Judge gives killer of City Park jogger a life sentence

WARWICK -- Michael Soares, who attacked a jogger in City Park with a hammer and killed him in 2013, was sent to prison to serve a life sentence on Friday during a hearing in Superior Court, Warwick.

Judge Luis M. Matos had found Soares guilty of first-degree murder in late January, rejecting the 37-year-old's appeal for a finding of not guilty by reason of insanity.

On Friday, Matos imposed the life sentence after receiving input from the family of the man Soares killed, John “Jack” Fay, a retired postal worker.

Fay's niece, Melanie DuPont, 49, of Smithfield, read statements to the court on behalf of Fay's brother, Dr. Gerald Fay, and his daughter, Meaghan Fay.

Gerald Fay, of Olympia, Washington, referred to his slain older brother as the patriarch of the family.

The loss has left them with a "hole in our hearts which cannot be filled …," Fay said.

Michael Soares, sitting to the right of his lawyer, was found guilty in the murder of a Warwick jogger on Friday in Superior Court , Warwick.

Fay was unable to appear himself because he has COVID-19.

"We can't fully comprehend the horror of those last few minutes of his life," he wrote in his victim impact statement. "Our family was shaken and shocked when we were notified of his murder."

After Matos gave Fay life, DuPont, Gerald Fay and Meaghan Fay, each told The Providence Journal they felt the system had succeeded in serving out justice.

"It's such a long way from the beginning," said Gerald Fay. "For years we couldn't understand why someone would do such a thing and we had no idea how we would ever find him."

It took time, but Warwick police solved the case with help from collections of DNA that had been developed for the purposes of genealogical research. A distant cousin of Soares had submitted DNA for testing. With help from forensic experts, modern technology and a sample of Soares' DNA, the detectives found their way to the killer and arrested him in 2019.

The jogger's 49-year-old daughter, Meaghan Fay, who traveled from California, for the Soares' trial found the defendant unremorseful.

She noted that in her statement. She also remembered her father for his loving advice, which was based on his nuanced understanding of her as a person, including her strengths, her weaknesses.

"The sorrow I feel about the way he lost his life will be with me for the rest of my life," she wrote. "Every childhood memory I have of him is tainted by the memory of his manner of death. There is no feeling of peace when I think of how he left this world."

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Michael Soares given life sentence for murder of John Fay