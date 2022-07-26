Judge gives maximum sentences to all 3 involved in 5-year-old's beating death

A Cascade County District Judge on Tuesday handed down the maximum sentences for the three people involved in the beating death of 5-year-old Antonio “Tony” Renova in November 2019.

Stephanie Grace Byington, 34, and Emilio Emmanuel Renova Sr., 33, were the child’s parents. Racso James Birdtail, 25, was a friend who was staying with the couple at the time of the murder.

Judge Elizabeth Best gave Renova 100 years in prison without the possibility of parole for deliberate homicide.

She gave Byington 100 years for accountability to deliberate homicide with no parole for 30 years. On the count of criminal child endangerment, Byington received 10 years to run consecutively to her time in the other crime.

Best gave Birdtail five years for accountability to assault on a minor and 10 years for evidence tampering. Those two sentences will run consecutively.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: 3 sentenced in 5-year-old Antonio Renova's murder in Great Falls