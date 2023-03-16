Judge gives Morris County man life in prison for murder, condemns his lack of remorse

MORRISTOWN — A judge sentenced a former town man to life in prison on Thursday, denying the 29-year-old the possibility of parole after he was convicted of killing his girlfriend's 3-year-old son.

Edwin Urbina will spend the rest of his life in a maximum security prison, the most severe criminal punishment under New Jersey law, after a jury earlier this month after just three hours of deliberations found him guilty of aggravated murder after he fatally beat the toddler inside an East Hanover hotel room in 2021.

State Superior Court Judge Stephen Taylor in Morris County condemned the man's "brutal and callous" beating of the boy, which a jury found had occurred in the weeks leading up to the boy's death as well as the early morning of Aug. 13, when he struck the boy in the abdomen with a slipper or sandal after the boy asked for a snack. The blunt force caused multiple injuries and likely the boy's death within 30 minutes, a medical examiner testified at trial.

Defense attorney Joel Harris with Edwin Urbina during the sentencing of Urbina for the murder of a three year old boy in 2021 was held in the Morris County Courthouse in Morristown, NJ on March 16, 2023.

"Mr. Urbina, during the sentence of life without parole, I hope you have an opportunity to reflect on the enormous harm you caused in this case," State Superior Court Judge Stephen Taylor in Morris County, "but I do hope that the sands of time will temper the evil demon that lurks within your soul."

Urbina, who was not the child's father despite the boy calling him "dad," showed no emotion during the sentence, but was quick to call himself a victim who was wrongly convicted due to the color of his skin.

"I, Edwin Urbina, remain innocent and I write this not to offend anyone, but to be a reminder that slavery ended hundreds of years ago," Urbina read from a yellow piece of legal paper, "Not only was I charged with murder, but my co-defendant, Krystal Straw, a white woman, was not."

Urbina's thoughts appeared scattered as he spoke, stating that he "didn't want anything to do with this situation" and didn't trust trust police and was afraid and "not in his right state of mind." Urbina contended he never disciplined the boy and suggested the boy's prior injuries occurred while he was serving time in prison in the months prior for a series of robberies.

Urbina also took aim at the prosecutors for their portrayal of him as a "barbaric freak" and the judge for being "one-sided," stating that Taylor had denied all motions he filed prior to trial which would have proven his innocence.

His attorney, Joel Harris, did not offer any factors that would have weighed favorably in his client's case, instead telling the judge, "There's nothing I can say."

Tara Wang, an assistant prosecutor in Morris County, appeared teary when she spoke of the child and asked the judge to consider several factors when imposing a life of imprisonment, including the "brutal, systematic beating of a boy that spanned weeks that ultimately culminated in his murder" while in the presence of his then-5-year-old sister.

"The entirety of the defendant's conduct both before, during and after the murder as well as the entirety of this prosecution and trial, the defendant has shown nothing but callousness, he has never demonstrated remorse," Wang said.

Tracy Monge, a family friend, read a statement on behalf of the boy's biological father, who was not present and was only identified by his initials. He said Straw had declined when he offered to take in the boy until she "got on her feet," and had also offered to buy her an apartment, a car and a cellphone.

Tracy Monge, great aunt of the victim addresses the court with Morris County Assistant Prosecutor Tara Wang during the sentencing of Edwin Urbina for the murder of a three year old boy in 2021 was held in the Morris County Courthouse in Morristown, NJ on March 16, 2023.

"What kind of mother would allow these incremental events to take place in her own children's lives?" he wrote.

Prosecutors also read statements written by the boy's now-7-year-old sister, who testified at trial, and the boy's maternal aunt, both of whom were not present.

Taylor said a life in prison was "welcome" in the court's view, stating that he did not believe Urbina lacked remorse, could never be rehabilitated and would "certainly" commit another offense if ever released from prison.

Urbina was also given a 20-year sentence for charges of endangering and two counts of witness tampering that will run after his life sentence. However, Urbina will not be afforded an option for early release on parole.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

