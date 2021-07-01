Judge gives Nevada woman shock time in prison on drug conviction

Jul. 1—NEVADA, Mo. — A Nevada woman's failure to complete a local treatment court program led to her being given some shock time in prison this month on a felony drug charge.

Judge David Munton sentenced Amanda S. King, 36, at a hearing June 22 in Vernon County Circuit Court to seven years on a conviction for possession of a controlled substance, with the term to be served in the state's shock incarceration program and the court to review the case after 120 days for possible placement on probation.

King was charged second-degree trafficking in drugs, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest in connection with a disturbance Nov. 30, 2019, on Patrol Road near Nevada.

A deputy responding to a report of a man and woman yelling at each other spotted a woman in a vehicle parked alongside the road and pulled up behind her. But the woman pulled away and began fleeing the area.

The deputy followed her to a residence, where the vehicle had stopped and the driver apparently had fled inside. King came back outside moments later and was detained by the deputy, who found a bag on the ground between the vehicle and the residence that contained 45.6 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales and five hydrocodone pills, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.

The defendant pleaded guilty Dec. 8 to the possession count in a plea agreement dismissing the trafficking and resisting arrest counts on condition she complete a local treatment court program. Court records show that she failed to appear for some subsequent court hearings and failed to abide by a court order, leading to the shock incarceration sentence this month.