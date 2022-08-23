Judge gives Noel until Sept. 16 to justify part of his defense

Aug. 22—CLARK COUNTY — A federal judge has given Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel until Sept. 16 to provide factual evidence to back a portion of his defense claim in one of two lawsuits filed over alleged sexual assaults of female inmates.

Noel denied wrongdoing and also cited the Prison Litigation Reform Act as defense last week against claims made by 20 women in the lawsuit. They allege they were victims of sexual crimes on Oct. 24, 2021 in the Clark County jail after male inmates gained access to their pods via a key purchased from a former corrections officer.

A portion of the Prison Litigation Reform Act forbids lawsuits from being filed based on jail conditions unless the exhaustive requirement has been met. The requirement keeps a prisoner from filing civil action until administrative actions have been exhausted.

U.S. District Judge Debra McVicker Lynch issued a response Friday to Noel's defense claim in which she warns the court can strike "insufficient defenses" from pleadings.

Noel's answer "fails to plead an adequate factual basis for its exhaustion defense, as is required," she states in the show cause order. The Prison Litigation Reform Act is one of eight defenses Noel claims in his response to the lawsuit.

Through his attorney Noel stated in his filing last week that the plaintiffs had failed to meet the exhaustion requirement, and that some of the women "remain incarcerated at the Clark County jail making the exhaustion of administrative remedies a requirement before filing the lawsuit."

Striking the defense wouldn't end the lawsuit, but would negate the use of the act by Noel. The sheriff can provide evidence or withdraw the defense by Sept. 16.

Eight other women filed a second lawsuit in the Southern District of Indiana/U.S. District Court also claiming they were victims of sexual crimes as a result of the Oct. 24, 2021 incident. Last week, an attorney for Noel filed a motion asking that the plaintiffs not be allowed to use pseudonyms in court filings. The eight women are listed as Jane Doe 1-8. A ruling hadn't been issued on the defense's request as of Monday afternoon.

The women in the initial lawsuit are named in the court filings. The News and Tribune doesn't identify the names of alleged victims of sexual crimes.

The case has led to court filings and also further fueled political differences.

On Monday Noel updated ClarkFacts.com, the website he said he's using to "myth-bust" about the case.

In Monday's post, Noel addressed a lawsuit claim that the plaintiffs lost their "dark privileges" for 72 hours after the alleged incident.

He said the lights were kept on at the jail for the safety of inmates, not because it was a punishment.

Noel's post said the lights came on at 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 25, "as they do every day."

The lights remained on while deputies searched for the access key the corrections officer, David Lowe, allegedly sold to two inmates, Noel said. Deputies interviewed inmates about the incident and searched for the key. They found items like tattoo equipment made in the jail, alcohol and "altered or destroyed" county property, but the key was still missing.

"Over the next two days, deputies conducted dozens of interviews and conducted many additional searches," Noel said. "Because the missing key still hadn't been found, the lights remained on at night on both October 26 and October 27 so corrections officers could monitor the pods and ensure the safety of the inmates. By October 28, 2021, information gained from interviews and searches revealed that the missing key had likely been flushed down a toilet and wasn't in anyone's possession. The lights turned off on October 28 at their usual time."

On Friday, the Clark County Police FOP, Lodge 181, sent a letter to Clark County Democratic Party Chairman Chris Coyle, asking for an apology about a Facebook post he made in regard to the case.

The post followed a press conference local Democrats held about the lawsuit where they called for the resignation of Noel and high-ranking members of the sheriff's office including Scottie Maples, who is the Republican nominee for sheriff this year.

The letter, written by FOP President Mark Grube, stated a portion of a Facebook post that alleged Noel and other members of the Sheriff's Department had been "looking cute and partying" for the past 10 months, was "hateful and irresponsible."

In the letter, the FOP is asking for Coyle, who is the Democratic nominee for Clark County Clerk, to apologize and threaten action if he declines to do so. The letter said Coyle has until Tuesday to respond.

The News and Tribune spoke to Grube about the letter on Friday.

"The FOP will always stand up for law enforcement," he said. "That's especially true when reckless politicians say that deputies have been partying for the last 10 months while we've had two line of duty deaths in 10 months. That kind of reckless and irresponsible statement is shameful from anyone, let alone someone running for elected office."

Coyle told the News and Tribune he made that comment about a specific post on Noel's personal social media and it is not directed to all officers at the Clark County Sheriff's Department.

"(The letter) is trying to turn our criticisms of Jamey Noel into criticisms (of law enforcement), in general," Coyle said.

As for the pending litigation, Coyle said he has not spoken personally to any of the plaintiffs in the case.

"We are talking to their attorneys, we feel that is the most appropriate," he said. "I'm trying to respect privacy. We have heard from victim families who support (the press conference) and they appreciate us speaking out and trying to take this on."