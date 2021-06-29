Judge gives SC man affiliated with Proud Boys 28 months in prison for making threats

John Monk
·9 min read

A federal judge Tuesday sentenced a Lexington County man who was at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and was an affiliate of the Proud Boys to 28 months in prison for making interstate phone calls to threaten a former federal prosecutor.

Defendant James “Jimmy” Giannakos, 47, was not making “idle threats” when he made six menacing phone calls to Florida telephone numbers because the object of his threats, a former federal prosecutor, had been quoted in a nationally distributed news story about Proud Boys leader Enrique Torrio, said U.S. District Judge Terry Wooten during a two-hour morning hearing at the federal courthouse in Columbia.

“Anyone who heard these threats would be frightened and afraid,” Wooten told Giannakos just before he gave the defendant two years and four months in prison.

Earlier at the hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elliott Daniels urged Wooten to give Giannakos a sentence at the upper range of the federal court guidelines of 24-30 months in prison.

“There are groups that oppose by force and violence the authority of the United States,” Daniels said, referring to the Proud Boys, an extremist group some of whose members have been charged with committing violent acts in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The conduct of Giannakos was “part of an ideology that opposed authority,” Daniels said, urging the judge to impose a stiff sentence to send a message to anyone who would want to threaten a federal prosecutor for doing his or her job.

Although Giannakos’ public defender attorney, Allen Burnside, described Giannakos’ six phone calls as an “impulsive” act prompted by lack of sleep and alcohol, Giannakos made his threatening phone calls 22 days after the Capitol riot, a passage of time that had allowed most Americans to realize how dangerous the riot was to the nation’s democratic traditions, Daniels said.

When he made the threats, Giannakos had not come to any realization of how much he was defying the system of law and order on which the nation is based, Daniels said. Also, Daniels said, Giannakos “had tried to join” or was a member of the Proud Boys as well as the Oath Keepers, another rightist militia group.

New evidence brought up at hearing

New evidence surfacing at Tuesday’s hearing included:

For the first time, the victim in Giannakos’ case spoke publicly. The former federal prosecutor and the object of Giannakos’ threats, spoke at the hearing via a remote telephone link and was referring to as Victim 1. She was not identified.

In a clear, firm voice, Victim 1 told the court about her background as a seasoned prosecutor who for 10 years had handled human trafficking, violent crime and sex crimes against children cases.

“I’m a pretty tough cookie,” she said. “My job and my background has given me a pretty thick skin.”

But Giannakos threatened her children as well as her, she said, explaining she has three children under the age of 10 and also made repeated threats against members of the law firm where she now works, she said.

The threats caused her to install a sophisticated security system at her home and have an FBI and police guard for a month, she said.

Moreover, in early February, two FBI agents were killed in Miami, adding to the fear she and her family were feeling. “Mere threats aren’t mere threats any more,” she said, urging the judge to give a stiff sentence. “Threats are real — people act on them.”

Also, said Victim 1, Giannakos had his facts wrong — she had not exposed Proud Boys leader Torrio as an FBI informant. She had only confirmed to a Reuters reporter that a transcript of an 8-year-old federal court hearing in which Torrio’s role was discussed was an accurate transcript.

Giannakos was outside the Capitol building during the Jan. 6 riot but did not enter the building, and there is no evidence that he assaulted any officer. He did gather up and take from Washington to his Lexington County house in Gilbert a police body camera, a Capitol police riot shield and a police hat. The FBI found those items during a Feb. 3 search of his home when they went to arrest him for threatening the former federal prosecutor.

Giannakos “was excited about being part of something, which was the ‘Stop the Steal’ campaign,” defense attorney Burnside told the judge. He had learned about that campaign, based on false claims that the Nov. 3 presidential election was “stolen” from President Trump from reading things on the internet, Burnside said. “That is how he got involved in this thing.” After his arrest, Giannakos immediately confessed, expressed remorse and offered to plead guilty. “He thought he was going to a rally, and it turned into a riot,” Burnside said.

Giannakos’s wife, Sabrina Cubera, and mother, Jean Mason, spoke separately, telling the judge about the defendant’s good qualities. Those qualities include being a caring neighbor, friend and relative to numerous people in his community, they said. He is particularly good with animals, taking them in, taking care of them and getting to places where they can be cared for. He has also helped the families of friends and relatives when they were dealing with someone stricken with a fatal disease, they said.

“He is really not the criminal he is made out to be,” Mason told the judge. Her family comes from a long line of veterans and law officers and she wanted the judge to know how sorry they all are.

Giannakos, a self-employed home repairman and security system installer, attended Lexington High School through the 10th grade and has a GED diploma, also spoke.

“What I did was immature and unnecessary and completely wrong,” Giannakos said, apologizing to Victim 1. “I never wanted to scare anyone.... I want to assure everyone that nothing like this will ever happen again.”

What brought Giannakos to the FBI’s attention were threatening interstate phone calls he made in late January — several weeks after the riot — from a South Carolina phone number to a Florida law firm where the former federal prosecutor worked. It became a federal case because Giannakos made the calls across state lines.

FBI traced phone calls to defendant

During the calls, Giannakos left threatening messages on voice mail and his telephone number was recorded on the Florida telephones — information that led the FBI straight to Giannakos, according to evidence in the case. In the calls, he also identified himself as “James.”

That prosecutor (Victim 1) became the target of Giannakos’s wrath because she was quoted as confirming news reports that Proud Boys leader Tarrio had once been a valuable confidential informant for the FBI in drug cases, according to federal court records.

The news reports were based on a transcript of a 2014 public court hearing where the former federal prosecutor, then an assistant U.S. Attorney in Florida, an FBI agent. and Tarrio’s defense attorney all discussed before a judge Tarrio’s role as a confidential informant for the FBI.

One telephone message for the former prosecutor left by Giannakos said, in part, “If anything happens to Mr. Enrique Tarrio, the same thing will happen to you and your family. ... If anything happens to him, I promise you and your associates will pay for it,” according to court records.

In a warrant in the Giannakos case, the FBI described the Proud Boys as “an extremist right-wing group that has gained a reputation for leading protests that often turned violent in cities such as Washington, D.C., and Portland, Oregon.” They are an all-male, white organization often linked to white supremacy, according to numerous news accounts.

Since the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, more than 20 Proud Boys have been arrested by the FBI and are facing various charges included illegally being in the Capitol and interfering with government operations.

The items seized at Giannakos’ house in Gilbert during an FBI raid in early February show “probable cause” that he “participated in the capital riots of Jan. 6, 2021,” according to FBI search warrant documents.

Seized items include a Capitol Police riot shield alleged to have been taken during the riot, pepper spray, a Washington, D.C., subway map, guns and Proud Boys literature, according to court documents.

Hundreds charged in Capitol riot

Since the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, some 465 individuals have been arrested on charges of illegally entering the Congressional complex, including over 130 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

On that day, thousands of people inspired by false claims made by then-President Trump that Democrats had committed widespread election fraud, converged on the U.S. Capitol to protest a formal vote-counting effort by the House and Senate to formalize then President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Many hundreds of that crowd broke through police lines and entered the Capitol, forcing members of Congress to flee. More than 140 police from the Capitol and Washington D.C. police departments were injured, one officer died and two officers later died by suicide, according to news reports.

On June 15, FBI director Christopher Wray told a House committee that the FBI has “hundreds” of additional ongoing investigations into other people suspected of committing illegal acts at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Giannakos had hoped to get a sentence between 10 and 16 months in prison for using a telephone to make a threat across state lines, according to court records.

Since he has been in a local jail five months awaiting sentencing , those five months will count as part of his 28-month sentence.

So far, seven South Carolinians have been arrested on charges linked to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Earlier this month, a Hanahan couple, John Getsinger Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger, of Hanahan, were arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Charleston before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Gordon Baker in a initial proceeding where they were presented with the charges against them.

The five other South Carolinians facing charges in the Capitol riot and against whom charges are pending are:

▪ Elias Irizarry, 19, a freshman at the Citadel military college in Charleston.

▪ Elliott Bishai, 20, a York County man planning to enter the U.S. Army in the next few months.

▪ William Norwood III, of Greer, who is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstruction of justice and theft of government property.

▪ Andrew Hatley, who is charged with “uttering threatening, or abusive language, or engag(ing) in disorderly or disruptive conduct, at any place in the Grounds or in any of the Capitol Buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress or either House of Congress.” He is also charged with engaging disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

▪ Nicholas Languerand, 26, of Little River, is charged with assaulting an officer using a deadly weapon, according to a review of charging documents.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 5 KC police officers face criminal charges, accused of killing, excessive use of force

    Each of the officers facing criminal charges remain on the police force. They have either been reassigned to administrative roles or resumed jobs working as patrol officers.

  • Feds Are Fed-Up with Trump-Era Meddling

    Federal workers are punching bags for both political parties. In recent decades, “Waste, Fraud and Abuse” has become shorthand for political leaders, including Presidents, to scapegoat the career corps of the federal workers—some 6% of the entire U.S. workforce—as a bunch of louses who can’t get its act together. The trope doesn’t do much for those workers’ morale, even before former President Donald Trump meddled in so many agencies and the pandemic put unprecedented pressure on government workers to meet presidential whims.

  • Hate crime investigations after Pride weekend

    The most recent attack happened on an uptown 2 train overnight, when the train was making local 1 train stops.

  • U.S. Justice Department says Google depositions should be in person

    An attorney for the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday that he wanted depositions planned for August in an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet's Google to be live rather than on Zoom. The government hopes to question, or depose, three people in August, one Google employee and two people who left Google, one in 2011 and 2013. The government sued Google last year, alleging that it broke antitrust law in seeking to hobble rivals.

  • Baker Mayfield: It wouldn’t be fun to go against Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney

    The Browns set out to revamp their defense this offseason, bringing in several key free agents and draft picks. He may not be the best player the Browns acquired, but defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney is likely one of the most consequential. The 2014 No. 1 overall pick is healthy after playing just eight games for [more]

  • Gosar linked to another event with far-right personality Nick Fuentes

    Arizona GOP Rep. Paul Gosar has been linked to another event with Nick Fuentes, the leader of the America First Movement and provocateur who has engaged in Holocaust denialism and made racist remarks.

  • Massachusetts police investigating killing of two black people as possible hate crime

    Police are investigating the fatal shooting of two black people in Massachusetts as a possible hate crime after uncovering evidence in the gunman's handwriting reciting racist rhetoric.

  • Lawsuit by Cameron Lamb’s family is one of several pending against Kansas City police

    Cameron Lamb’s family attorney claim in new lawsuit that Kansas City police have a “widespread and persistent pattern” of using excessive force.

  • U.S. to donate 1 mln doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to Paraguay

    The United States said on Monday it will donate one million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to Paraguay, offering relief to the South American country whose immunization program is moving slowly amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases. State Department official Victoria Nuland announced during an official visit to Asuncion that the vaccines should arrive in Paraguay "in a few weeks."

  • In pictures: England beat Germany to reach Euro 2020 quarter-finals

    Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane scored for England.

  • Where does Dan Mullen stand among college football head coaches?

    UF paid Mullen like a top-five coach with his contract extension. Is he living up to that? Here's where Dan Mullen stands among current CFB coaches, according to Sporting News.

  • A look at Serena Williams' dominant career

    Unless you've been living under a rock the past two decades, you know that Serena Williams has carved out a legendary tennis career. But if you're a rock dweller, here's a refresher on just how amazing it's been.

  • Winston Marshall says internet mob targeted Mumford and Sons bandmates

    The band received "tens of thousands" of tweets after Winston Marshall endorsed a controversial book.

  • Cameron Lamb’s family sues Kansas City police over his killing, seeks more than $10M

    Attorneys also allege the department has a “well-documented, continuing, widespread and persistent pattern” of using excessive and frequent deadly force.

  • Arizona ‘Audit’ Leader Starred in Election Conspiracy-Theory Movie

    Ross D. Franklin/APPHOENIX—The head of Arizona Republicans’ controversial “audit” of 2020 presidential ballots was revealed Saturday as the anonymous star of a new movie claiming the election was stolen, raising questions about how credible any upcoming report from the supposed audit could be.The revelation of Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan’s involvement in the conspiracy theory movie The Deep Rig came at the film’s premiere in a church on the outskirts of Phoenix, as Arizona Republicans gathered t

  • Maine governor faces pressure to decriminalize prostitution

    Legislation, if enacted, would add momentum to a nationwide lobbying campaign that's pushing states to combat commercial sexual exploitation by reducing penalties for those who sell sex.

  • White House: Biden respects right to protest 'peacefully' after US Olympic athlete demonstrates against anthem

    The White House expressed President Joe Biden's support for the national anthem while also backing athlete protests during the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

  • Enphase Introduces Encharge Battery Storage System In Germany

    Solar and storage systems provider Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) launched its Encharge battery storage system in Germany, marking the product's first expansion outside the U.S. market. The Encharge battery storage system offers configurations ranging from 3.5kWh to 42kWh, along with the option to upgrade and expand through the system's lifetime. It will help meet installer and homeowner needs for a safe and reliable all-in-one solution. Homeowners can also use the Enphase Enlighten mobile ap

  • House to vote on visa process for Afghans who helped U.S. troops

    About 18,000 Afghans who worked with U.S. troops as interpreters, translators or in other positions are eligible for a special immigrant visa to leave the country for their safety.

  • McConnell demands Schumer, Pelosi delink infrastructure deal from spending plans

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called on President Biden Monday to ensure Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) follow his lead on delinking the bipartisan infrastructure deal from plans to spend trillions more on Democratic priorities.Why it matters: McConnell has not yet endorsed the $1 trillion bipartisan deal, which Biden struck with five Republican and five Democratic senators last week. His potential opposition could sway ot