Judge goes above guidelines in sentencing former Hagerstown man to 40 years for slaying

A former Hagerstown man found guilty of stabbing another man to death outside a downtown bar was sentenced Wednesday to the maximum 40 years in prison.

Malcolm Hasaunn Martin-Dorm, 26, and his mother, Carla Dorm, asked Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew F. Wilkinson for leniency before the sentence was handed down for the May 27, 2018, death of 34-year-old Juan Francisco Martinez-Marroquin.

But Wilkinson said he imposed a harsher penalty than the 18 to 25 years suggested by sentencing guidelines for second-degree murder, citing factors including Martin-Dorm's lengthy criminal record, his significant drug abuse and because he showed little remorse for the violent attack that was apparently unprovoked.

"Your actions that night were absolutely unacceptable by any measure," Wilkinson told Martin-Dorm, who will have to serve at least half his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Wilkinson noted that Martin-Dorm said in a pre-sentence report that he didn't commit the crime. Defense attorney Joshua Insley told the judge that he had instructed his client not to admit guilt because he plans to appeal the jury verdict and the sentence.

Insley asked Wilkinson to impose the 40-year prison term but suspend all but 18 years, the shortest term recommended by sentencing guidelines.

He asked the judge to take Martin-Dorm's mental health issues into account, and noted that a number of family members were present in the courtroom to support him.

"Whenever he is released they will be waiting with open arms," Insley said.

Martin-Dorm apologized for "the situation" and asked Wilkinson for "the utmost leniency."

Carla Dorm said her son had been active in the life of his 8-year-old daughter, who has become depressed by his absence since his arrest.

Dorm told Wilkinson that she wanted her son to receive treatment for his drug addiction and mental-health issues rather than punishment.

"We love him and we'll stand behind him all the way," she said.

Story continues

Assistant State's Attorney Beverly Plutnick asked for the maximum 40 years in prison, saying Martin-Dorm was a danger to the public and had a criminal record dating to age 10 in the juvenile system.

She said there had been no problems between the two men that Saturday night at Christopher's Bar & Grill, 204 E. Franklin St., when Martinez-Marroquin was enjoying a beer and french fries at the bar and even offered to buy Martin-Dorm a beer before "he was brutally stabbed in the street."

No members of Martinez-Marroquin's family spoke at the sentencing, but his 13-year-old daughter said in a letter that her life has been in a downward spiral since her father's death, according to Plutnick, who added that the girl won't have her father to see her graduate from school, marry and have children.

"He had a lot of life ahead of him," Plutnick said. "He was a productive citizen and a family man."

Earlier: 2018 stabbing death of friend he called 'a brother' brings prison time for Hagerstown man

More: Stabbing at Super Bowl party at Hopewell Manor Apartments leads to attempted murder charge

The charging document filed by Hagerstown Police states that a man later identified as Martin-Dorm asked another man to get Martinez-Marroquin to come out of the bar, then stabbed him and ran off.

Martinez-Marroquin was stabbed shortly before 1 a.m. and pronounced dead about two hours later at Meritus Medical Center, the document states. Police cited evidence from several surveillance cameras, eyewitnesses and other sources of information in the charging document.

The surveillance cameras showed a tall, thin man with dreadlocks fleeing the scene of the stabbing, the document states.

An officer interviewed Martin-Dorm the day after the killing, but he no longer had the dreadlocks that witnesses reported seeing the night of the slaying. He was interviewed again on June 10, 2018, when he denied knowledge of the stabbing, and stopped answering questions when told he was seen fleeing the scene, according to the document.

Wilkinson noted that in altering his appearance, Martin-Dorm "tried to get away with it."

One witness smoking a cigarette outside the bar saw a group of four males outside, the document states. One male broke away from the group and pulled a mask up over his nose and mouth.

The witness saw another man direct the masked man toward a corner, where the masked man stabbed the victim, the document states.

One man, who knew Martin-Dorm by the street name "X" and had served time with him in the county jail, said that Martin-Dorm was sitting on steps near the bar before the stabbing. Martin-Dorm asked the man to go inside and get "Amigo" to come out and give him a cigarette, according to the document.

The charging papers identified "Amigo" as Martinez-Marroquin. The man told police he asked Martinez-Marroquin to come outside and was walking around the corner on North Mullberry Street when he heard a commotion, then saw Martinez-Marroquin lying on the sidewalk in front of the bar.

The man saw Martin-Dorm running from the scene, the document states.

Another witness told police that Martin-Dorm had asked to borrow a knife earlier on the night of the killing, according to the document. The witness told police that Martin-Dorm took two knives when he left the man's house at about midnight.

Martin-Dorm told the witness that he needed the knife for protection because he had been jumped earlier on Jonathan Street, the document states.

"This was a violent attack," Wilkinson said. "We saw on video (during the trial) Mr. Martinez-Marroquin sitting at the bar ... very clearly not doing anything wrong."

The jury deliberated for about four hours at the end of the three-day trial before finding Martin-Dorm guilty on Oct. 20 of second-degree murder. He was also convicted of first-degree assault and reckless endangerment, which merged with the murder charge for sentencing purposes, meaning that he was only sentenced on the murder charge.

Wilkinson imposed the 40-year term to be served consecutively to the two-year prison term Martin-Dorm is already serving after pleading guilty to second-degree assault in connection with a fight at the county jail while he was being held there awaiting trial in the murder case.

That second-degree assault stemmed from an Aug. 8, 2020, fight among inmates in a Washington County Detention Center day room, according to the charging document in that case.

Martin-Dorm initiated the fight by punching another inmate in the head, knocking him to the ground. The inmate got back up and attempted to defend himself by punching Martin-Dorm, the document states.

Other inmates joined in punching and kicking the man who had been punched by Martin-Dorm. The man was knocked to the ground again during the fight, but he eventually got up and ran toward the shower area as additional deputies entered the day room and the fight ended, the document states.

Insley indicated that the inmates involved in the fight were stressed by delays in their cases because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It doesn't excuse it, but it gives it a little bit of context," he said.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Maximum 40-year prison term imposed in slaying outside Hagerstown bar