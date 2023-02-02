Judge goes off on Kwame Kilpatrick: You haven't changed

3
Tresa Baldas, Detroit Free Press
·4 min read

If former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick was looking for mercy from U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds, he not only didn't get it; he got chastised.

In a blistering court opinion, Edmunds on Thursday denied Kilpatrick's request to end his supervised release early so he could travel more freely as a pastor. Edmunds concluded that Kilpatrick hasn't proven himself a changed man, still lives lavishly while ignoring his debts and refuses to acknowledge responsibility for the corruption crimes of which he was convicted a decade ago.

"(Kilpatrick) asserts that early termination of his supervised release is warranted because he has matured and learned from his mistakes; has worked hard to become a responsible, law-abiding, and productive citizen; and accepts responsibility for his criminal conduct," Edmunds wrote in her five-page opinion.

Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick gives his State of the City address in Detroit, Tuesday, March 11, 2008.
Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick gives his State of the City address in Detroit, Tuesday, March 11, 2008.

Judge says Kilpatrick has paid only $5,000 in restitution

Edmunds disagreed.

"(Kilpatrick) committed very serious crimes, and he still owes a significant amount of restitution," Edmunds wrote, noting Kilpatrick owes more than $192,000 to the IRS. "And (Kilpatrick) has a history of spending his money on a lavish lifestyle rather than paying off his obligations. (He) has only made a little over $5,000 in payments towards his restitution obligation in this case. Yet, as recently as 2022, (Kilpatrick) and his wife sought to raise $800,000 to purchase a residence in a gated, luxury community in Orlando, Florida."

Edmunds continued:

"While that effort was later canceled, it demonstrates a desire to resume his former lifestyle, rather than a focus on repaying the debts he owes."

Edmunds also criticized Kilpatrick for — as she put it — "flatly" denying responsibility for his crimes.

More:Kwame Kilpatrick tells judge: My $1.5 million debt is paid off. Let me travel

More:Prosecutors seek funds from PayPal, Plumfund, to satisfy Kwame Kilpatrick debt

"(Kilpatrick's) own recent statements to the media belie the assertion that he “unequivocally accepts responsibility for his criminal conduct,” Edmunds wrote in her order, citing a prior interview on the "Today" show, during which Kilpatrick admitted "committing perjury and lying about his extramarital affair, but flatly denied committing the 24 federal crimes of which he was found guilty."

"Such statements undermine society’s faith in our criminal justice system and do not show an acceptanceof responsibility," wrote Edmunds, who a decade ago sentenced Kilpatrick to 28 years prison, though he got out early in 2021 after then-President Donald Trump granted him clemency.

Although Kilpatrick was freed from prison in 2021, Trump's gift of clemency did not vacate the three years of supervised release that Kilpatrick had been ordered to serve in 2013. In December, Kilpatrick asked Edmunds to end that oversight, arguing he had proven himself a changed man.

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick exits the US Federal Courthouse in downtown Detroit on Monday March 11, 2013 after the jury handed down a verdict in his public corruption trial.
Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick exits the US Federal Courthouse in downtown Detroit on Monday March 11, 2013 after the jury handed down a verdict in his public corruption trial.

Edmunds, though, disagreed.

It was Edmunds who handed down one of the nation's stiffest public corruption sentences in 2013 when she ordered Kilpatrick to spend 28 years in federal prison for a slew of crimes. Against Kilpatrick's wishes, Edmunds ordered the former mayor to report to prison immediately after a jury convicted him on 24 of 32 counts, for crimes including bribery, conspiracy, extortion and fraud.

Kilpatrick appealed his conviction and sentence numerous times, but lost all appeals.

Kilpatrick, meanwhile, still owes more than $854,000 restitution to the city of Detroit stemming from the text-message scandal that was exposed by the Free Press, triggered criminal charges and led to Kilpatrick's resignation. According to Wayne County Court records, he hasn't paid a dime toward that restitution in 10 years.

Kilpatrick's lawyer, Grosse Pointe attorney Brandon Byrd, could not be reached for comment. Previously, he has maintained that Kilpatrick has done "everything in his power to rehabilitate himself," and has satisfied his $1.5 million restitution debt from the federal case through the liquidation of his co-defendant Bobby Ferguson's assets.

Ferguson request also denied

Edmunds also denied Ferguson's request to have his supervised release terminated, concluding he "committed very serious crimes and still owes a significant amount of restitution."

Ferguson owes $2.6 million in restitution to the city of Detroit stemming from crimes he committed while his friend was mayor. According to Edmunds, he has been paying $100 a month toward that debt.

Ferguson and Kilpatrick were accused of running a criminal enterprise through the mayor's office by corrupting contracts, steering work to Ferguson and fostering a climate of fear in the contractor world. A main theme argued at trial was that if you wanted to do work in the city of Detroit, you had to include Ferguson, or risk losing deals.

Ferguson was sentenced to 21 years in prison for his crimes, but was granted compassionate release in 2021 after Kilpatrick was granted clemency.

Since his release from prison, Ferguson has resumed a quiet life, mentoring youth, going to church and spending time with his nine grandchildren — a 10th is on the way.

He had little to say after learning Edmunds had denied his request to end supervised release, but he did express gratitude to the judge — who two years ago granted him compassionate release.

"I am grateful and appreciative for Judge Edmunds releasing me and allowing me to be back with my family," Ferguson told the Free Press. "It's a blessing."

Tresa Baldas: tbaldas@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Judge blasts Kwame Kilpatrick, denies his bid to end court oversight

Recommended Stories

  • James Harden changing his game in order to help Sixers succeed

    James Harden is continuing to work and change his game in order to help the Philadelphia 76ers succeed on the offensive end.

  • One dead after Wednesday morning single vehicle crash

    A vehicle crashed into the Hebron United Methodist Church on Walnut Street.

  • Gavin Newsom is ‘arrogant and defensive.’ Fresno DA doubles down against California governor

    Lisa Smittcamp and Gavin Newsom are arguing over AB 109 after a Selma police officer was killed allegedly by a convict released early.

  • Oshkosh man pleads not guilty to charges in July Fox River powerboat-paddleboat crash

    Jason Lindemann, 52, faces 22 charges, including two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, for the July boat crash.

  • Accused in nude photos scandal, Kentucky prosecutor Ronnie Goldy will fight impeachment

    Ronnie Goldy Jr. attempted "to somehow explain his conduct," according to a commonwealth's attorney who testified before an impeachment committee

  • Singapore firefighters get a makeover with stronger heat-resistant suits

    Singapore's firefighters are starting the new year with a fresh new look. Find out why they are getting upgraded suits this year.

  • This Is Now the Most Expensive Fast-Food Chain in America

    Expect to pay more for your chicken sandwiches, but less for other items.

  • FBI searches Biden's vacation home; no classified documents

    The FBI searched President Joe Biden’s vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday without turning up any classified documents, the latest turn in an extraordinary series of searches of his and his predecessor's properties. Agents did take some handwritten notes and other materials relating to Biden's time as vice president for review, just as they had when they searched his Wilmington home last month where they also found classified items. The Biden searches, conducted with his blessing, have come as investigators work to determine how classified information from his time as a senator and vice president came to wind up in his home and former office — and whether any mishandling involved criminal intent or was merely a mistake in a city where unauthorized treatment of classified documents is not unheard-of.

  • He reached 'kingpin' status by selling Mexican cartel-supplied drugs. But betrayal awaited

    The Alabama man oversaw millions of dollars worth of drug shipments from a dangerous Mexican cartel.

  • Oakland County sheriff's deputy resigns after Pontiac mom, kids die of hypothermia

    A deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office resigned amid an investigation into his performance in the search for a mother and her children.

  • California couple charged with attempt to steal $20M from mentally ill man they befriended

    They moved into the victim’s beachfront Malibu home within days of meeting him, prosecutors said.

  • How the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike impacts you

    The Fed raises interest rates for the first time in 2023. We break it down. The Federal Reserve is raising its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point,Putting it in the range of 4.50-4.75%. The decision was widely expected by economists and is a step down from recent increases, since inflation is starting to slow and the Fed has decided it doesn’t need to be as aggressive.But just because the fed is tapping the brakes, that doesn’t mean it has plans to pause rate increases any time soon. Today’s announcement will have an impact on the u-s economy and your bank account. First, the federal reserve’s interest rate policy is tied to borrowing rates, and made big waves in the housing market in 2022. Higher mortgage rates, means higher monthly payments for people buying homes now. And since the central bank began lifting rates from its pandemic-era low, mortgage applications have seen a steep decline, plunging 40% in the last year. Second, you may have noticed, you’re earning more money in your savings account. That’s because rising interest rates push up yields for savers, with some high-yield accounts now earning more than 3.5% annually. And last but not least is the Fed’s ongoing battle against rising inflation.Chairman Powell reiterating the central bank will do everything in its power to fight rising costs, saying it won’t stop until inflation is subdued.That’ll be a relief – if and when it works. In the meantime, the Fed’s hikes are rippling their way through the economy and your wallet.

  • Teacher charged after sexual assault reported on high school campus, NC cops say

    He is facing three statutory sex offense charges, deputies said.

  • Prosecutors attempt to poke holes in Alex Murdaugh's alibi after video is introduced in trial

    Prosecutors attempted to poke holes in Alex Murdaugh's alibi in Wednesday's proceedings. Nancy Chen has the latest in the murder trial of the once-prominent South Carolina attorney.

  • Sylvester Stallone talks new family reality show, climbing 'Paramount Mountain' in Super Bowl spot

    Sylvester Stallone explains his weirdest role: Climbing his own stone mountain face for a Paramount+ Super Bowl ad, and his new family reality show.

  • Andrew Tate loses appeal against 30-day detention in Romania

    A Romanian court on Wednesday upheld a second 30-day detention for the divisive influencer and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate who is held on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, an official said. Tate lost his appeal against a judge’s Jan. 20 decision to extend his arrest a second time for 30 days, said Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania’s anti-organized crime agency DIICOT. Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen who has nearly 5 million followers on Twitter, arrived at the Bucharest Court of Appeal handcuffed to his brother Tristan, who is held in the same case along with two Romanian women.

  • Ron Klain says Biden taught him how to be a 'good father'

    Ron Klain said during a transition event at the White House on Wednesday that he learned "everything" about being a "good father" from President Biden;

  • Yale honors Black girl who police were called on for spraying lantern flies

    The Yale School of Public Health honored 9-year-old Bobbi Wilson for her efforts to curb the presence of an invasive species, the spotted lantern fly.

  • Microsoft rolls out ChatGPT-powered Teams Premium

    The premium service will cost $7 per month in June before increasing to $10 in July, Microsoft said. OpenAI-owned ChatGPT will generate automatic meeting notes, recommend tasks and help create meeting templates for Teams users. Microsoft, which announced a multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI earlier this month, has said it aims to add ChatGPT's technology into all its products, setting the stage for more competition with rival Alphabet Inc's Google.

  • Inside Trump’s Sudden and Doomed Foray Into Retail Politics

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyInstead of packing arenas and touring the nation to remind everyone who’s king of the Republican Party, Donald Trump is trying something he never really attempted during his previous campaigns: retail politics.Goofy trips to local restaurants and long lines for selfies have never been Trump’s forte, with the former president almost always opting for the packed arena and a quick plane departure rather than working a living room circuit