Judge 'got into fetal position' after defendant leaped over bench

-- video-generating model, Sora, can pull off some genuinely impressive cinematographic feats. The paper, titled "Video generation models as world simulators," co-authored by a host of OpenAI researchers, peels back the curtains on key aspects of Sora's architecture -- for instance revealing that Sora can generate videos of an arbitrary resolution and aspect ratio (up to 1080p). Per the paper, Sora's able to perform a range of image and video editing tasks, from creating looping videos to extending videos forwards or backwards in time to changing the background in an existing video.