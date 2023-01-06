Judge grants Aaron Dean defense motion to investigate possible jury misconduct

The defense attorneys for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean have been approved to investigate the jury that in December found him guilty of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson.

Dean was sentenced by the jury to 11 years, 10 months and 12 days in prison.

In a motion filed with the trial court and approved by the judge on Thursday, lawyers for Dean say they found a social media post claiming to be written by one of the jurors, which solicited opinions and information during the course of the trial. A copy of the post was given to the court while the jury was in deliberation during the punishment phase of the case.

Dean’s attorneys, in a bid to seek a new trial, have been granted copies of the jurors’ contact information to conduct interviews and an investigation. If there’s proof that a juror did ask in a social media post for opinions, Dean’s attorneys could argue that swayed the outcome of the trial and be granted a new one.

The order granting the request for an investigation and copies of juror contact information was signed by Tarrant County 396th District Court Judge George Gallagher. In the document, defense attorneys are also ordered to destroy any copies of juror contact information at the end of their investigation.

A spokesperson for the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office said the office is aware of the accusations and that “the claim was handled by the presiding judge.”

This is a developing story. For the latest updates, sign up for breaking news alerts.